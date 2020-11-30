Here's what time Washington's Week 13 game vs. Pittsburgh will start Monday

Washington's kickoff time vs. Pittsburgh on Monday announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has already been moved from Sunday to Monday.

Now we know what time the game will kickoff: 5 p.m. on Monday.

In a statement from the NFL, the league said that the broadcast arrangements would be announced at a later time. Originally, Washington's game versus Pittsburgh was to be aired on FOX at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The #Ravens-#Steelers game will be played on Wednesday ... at 3:40 pm on NBC. Likely the only game ever played at that time. More here: pic.twitter.com/2HD4PPNCPT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Washington's game against the Steelers was one of three contests that's time and date were changed due to the Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 outbreak.

Baltimore's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh was postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 p.m. -- six days after it was originally supposed to be played. With Ravens-Steelers being moved to Wednesday, Pittsburgh-Washington was pushed back a day in order to give the Steelers an extra day of rest.

Washington-Pittsburgh will be the lone game at 5 p.m. on Monday. Baltimore's Week 13 game against Dallas, which was scheduled to begin at the same time, has now been moved to Tuesday. The originally scheduled Monday Night Football game, Bills-49ers, will remain at its scheduled start time of 8:15 p.m.

The Burgundy and Gold will have a short week after its game against Pittsburgh. Washington is set to travel to Arizona the following Sunday for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been forced to relocate their next two home games to Arizona after Santa Clara County officials banned college and professional sporting events until Dec. 21 unless social distancing can be practiced at all times.