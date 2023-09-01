Here's what ticket prices are for the Bears-Packers Week 1 game

Here's what ticket prices are for the Bears-Packers Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you want to see the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field against the Packers on Sept. 10, you might have to break the bank to see it.

Tickets are not cheap for the Bears' Week 1 game against their most coveted rival.

Here are the cheapest tickets from multiple secondhand ticket websites for the Bears-Packers game.

Vivid seats: $231 -- Grandstand section 431

Ticketmaster: $250 -- Section 443, Row 35

SeatGeek: $252 -- Section 431, Row 31

StubHub: $227 -- Section 431, Row 31

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.