Here's the nastiest pitch we've seen so far in MLB this season

Jose Alvarado of the Tampa Bay Rays threw one of the nastiest pitches we've seen in MLB this season. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There are probably plenty of weekend warriors out there who think they could grab a bat, step in the box and eventually get a hit against an MLB pitcher. Baseball’s not *that* hard, right?

If you think that, you probably aren’t watching today’s pitchers closely enough. What pitchers are working with these days is naaaaasty.

Take for example Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jose Alvarado who may have burdened Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon with the nastiest pitch we’ve seen so far in the young 2019 season. Look at this — 99 mph plus late movement that is just pure sorcery.

99 mph shouldn't move like that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHx38w33TS — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

If you’re sitting at home and think you can hit that, I got bad news for you, friend. And Alvarado isn’t even an elite pitcher. He’s a 23-year-old in this third season.

Here’s another example of Alvarado’s movement. Mark Reynolds — a 13-year MLB vet, mind you — legit thought this was going to hit him before it moved across the plate.

How do you even stand in there for another pitch after this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/K1zLWIuhi9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 3, 2019

Baseball ain’t fair sometimes.

