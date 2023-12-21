Here's how the Sun Bowl landed Notre Dame and what it means for El Paso

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas wants this clear.

"There are two teams here," he said as he prepares for the Dec. 29 showdown between No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 19 Oregon State, which is indisputably true.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas talks to the media after announcing Notre Dame will face Oregon State at the Sun Bowl game at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Dec. 3, 2023.

The Beavers bring in a national ranking and an 8-4 record, making them a big get in any year for the Sun Bowl, or most bowls for that matter.

Olivas had to state the obvious, however, because of the team that will be on the home side of the Sun Bowl.

That, of course, is the biggest of brand names, Notre Dame, which would have led to a celebration in El Paso if it was 6-6 and unranked.

As it was, the Dec. 3 selection announcement of the 9-3, No. 16 Fighting Irish created a commotion 700 miles away.

'A kid's dream'

"We were on a walk, watching on a live stream, and I ran through the streets of our neighborhood screaming," said Rebekah Patterson, the 2012 Sun Queen, a Notre Dame alum and former Notre Dame Club of El Paso president who recently moved to Houston. "I ran with my hands up screaming, it was hilarious.

"I was in Rome the last time we got this announcement (in 2010 that Notre Dame would be playing Miami in the Sun Bowl), studying abroad, and I screamed, too.

"There are only two things I hope for for Notre Dame football: We make it to the Final Four, or we make it to the Sun Bowl. What an opportunity for us. We get to show off our city and we love our school. Those two worlds coming together, it's like a kid's dream."

Demand surges

What does the Sun Bowl mean to El Paso?

In the Thursday following Selection Sunday, the secondary ticket site TicketCity reported how much demand increased on their site for each bowl, post-announcement.

The Rose Bowl playoff semifinal game between Alabama and Michigan saw demand surge 72%, the second most among the 41 bowl games. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl led with a 141% increase.

Secondary markets are a good way for fans to go, as within a day of the announcement fans basically had no chance to get two tickets together through the official Sun Bowl site.

The day after Selection Sunday "the lines were 30 or 40 feet outside the door," Olivas said. "Some people waited two to three hours to get to the front of the line. That's fun to see. I wish at that time we'd had more ticket-sales people. Our one ticket manager is doing a tremendous job of giving everybody what they want."

As of mid-December the Sun Bowl was not claiming a sellout, though that was mostly bookkeeping, as they await word from the fire marshal to assess how many standing-room only tickets they can sell. At that time Oregon State also had tickets available through its site.

The Notre Dame family

As the current president of the 300-member Notre Dame Club of El Paso, Alejandro Sigala presumably had plenty of avenues to get in the stadium on Dec. 29, but he went the official route through the Sun Bowl and Ticketmaster and secured eight tickets for his family.

Then he began lining up a calendar of events for his club and indeed all Notre Dame fans coming in for the game, which includes two special masses at St. Patrick's Cathedral and a community service event.

"We were just as shocked as the rest of the country," said Sigala, an El Paso native and Notre Dame alum who moved back to El Paso two and a half years ago.

"Definitely when we saw that news we knew it would be an incredible opportunity not just for El Paso, but for the Notre Dame Club of El Paso. It was overwhelming, joyous news to receive."

In 2010 Sigala was a sophomore at Notre Dame living in Colorado, and when the Fighting Irish came to El Paso to play Miami it turned into a family reunion at the game, which was played in the snow.

"When I went to Notre Dame, for my family it felt like they were going, too," Sigala said. "That's one of the things I love about it. The El Paso fan base is huge. I had cousins watching games every Saturday.

"When my college councilor asked me which college I was potentially interested in, that was the touchpoint for me."

How it happened

That Notre Dame was open for the Sun Bowl to pick was part "luck of the Irish" (Olivas' words) and part inexplicable.

The inexplicable part came when the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Gator Bowl and Holiday Bowl all passed on Notre Dame, something that still dumbfounds Olivas. Those bowls took, respectively, No. 15 Louisville, No. 18 North Carolina State and No. 22 Clemson, all ranked, but none of which carry the cachet of Notre Dame.

Then came the luck, as the Sun Bowl, Pinstripes Bowl and Duke's Mayo Bowl commenced a drawing of lots over Zoom with ACC officials to see who would get Notre Dame (and Miami and North Carolina).

Olivas, a lifelong Notre Dame fan who counts getting the Irish in 2010 as a major professional highlight, and other members of the Sun Bowl braintrust were gathered in a back room at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino when they saw their name pulled out of the hopper.

"I'm surprised you didn't hear the cheers," said Olivas, who spent the rest of Selection Sunday choking back tears as he gave interviews about what this all means to the Sun Bowl.

'The feeling is mutual'

Those interviews went viral and struck a chord with Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who seemed touched by Olivas' reaction.

"Since the announcement, I've seen videos showing the excitement and emotion from the committee and people of El Paso, even executive director Bernie Olivas," Freeman said. "It really hit me. I want everyone to know how excited we are. The feeling is mutual."

As the immediate emotion faded away in the following days, Olivas made a point to celebrate having two ranked teams. Outside of the New Year's Six bowls, only the Sun, Cirtus and Pop-Tarts bowls have two ranked teams. The bowls the Sun Bowl selects with, Duke's Mayo and Pinstripe, have none.

The last time the Sun Bowl had two ranked teams was in 2008 when No. 24 Oregon State beat No. 18 Pitt.

National following

"Normally we don't get the 9-3 teams at our level, or the 8-4 teams," Olivas said. "We'll get 7-5 or 6-6, but to have an 8-4 Oregon State and a 9-3 Notre Dame play in our Sun Bowl — I think it will bring some national attention not just to the Sun Bowl but the city of El Paso.

"We know Notre Dame has a national following and we think that's what will put us over the top as far as tickets selling out. All the bowls covet Notre Dame. It's hard for their fans to go see them in South Bend. It's also hard to see them when they are playing road games.

"To have them in a neutral site, in El Paso, against another very good team, will do wonders for the Sun Bowl."

The celebration started on Dec. 3 when the Sun Bowl's name was pulled out of a hopper setting off a chain of events that will pair Oregon State and Notre Dame in a Dec. 29 classic.

