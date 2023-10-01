Here's our suggestions for Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett against Western Michigan

STARKVILLE — Had Mississippi State football closed the first half on a stronger note Saturday, perhaps the 40-17 loss against Alabama would have looked a bit different. In hindsight, MSU coach Zach Arnett said he would’ve approached it differently.

The Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3 SEC) got a rushing touchdown from backup quarterback Mike Wright with 6:26 to play in the first half. Alabama (4-1, 2-0) responded with a long scoring drive to go back ahead two touchdowns. However, with just over a minute to play, MSU took an aggressive approach to steal points before the break.

That backfired as MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw an interception on the first play. That gave the Crimson Tide a chance to steal points instead, and they did with a touchdown to go up 21 at halftime.

“Poor job of game management by the head coach,” Arnett said. “Should have took a knee and went into the half and had the ball coming out of halftime at least you’re down 14.”

Arnett is a first-year head coach after previously serving as MSU’s defensive coordinator. His first game after stepping in for the late Mike Leach was the ReliaQuest Bowl in which Arnett mistimed a timeout call. Rather than setting up a game-winning field goal as the last play of the game, he left time on the clock for a final chance for Illinois’ offense.

Situational management appears to still be a learning process for Arnett. With a crucial stretch awaiting, he’ll need to clean that up Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network) against visiting Western Michigan (2-3, 1-1 MAC) before an open week.

How Arnett awards playing time

With MSU’s defensive line thinned due to injury, redshirt freshman Donterry Russell took advantage of the opportunity. He recorded five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His brother De’Monte Russell, another defensive lineman, was among those sidelined.

“Really excited for him,” Arnett said. “The way he played, he’s going to play a lot more. That’s how it works. Play well and you’ve earned the right to play a lot more. Excited to see if he can build off this game because he’s earned it.”

There are others who likely deserves similar increases in playing time. Running back Jeffery Pittman played 30 snaps across the first three games. He’s averaging 21.5 snaps per game in the last two.

PFF graded him as Mississippi State’s second-best offensive player against Alabama, only behind receiver Freddie Roberson.

Getting Jo’Quavious Marks rested

Pittman − along with fellow running backs Seth Davis, Simeon Price and Keyvone Lee – should see an increased snap count against Western Michigan. The Bulldogs should be able to control the game against the Broncos.

Doing so would likely provide an opportunity to limit how much starting running back Jo’Quavious Marks has to play. Marks has been banged up this season. An injury suffered against South Carolina left his status uncertain against Alabama.

He played against the Tide, but on numerous occasions came off the field looking hobbled. Limiting Marks’ snaps against Western Michigan could go a long way for Arnett.

