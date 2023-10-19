Here's the story behind Josh Heupel's cigar box after Tennessee beat Alabama

CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell, grasping an orange-and-white checkered cigar box and a microphone, dug her heeled boots into the grass at Neyland Stadium and prepared to race thousands of Tennessee fans to midfield.

That’s where UT coach Josh Heupel would shake Alabama coach Nick Saban’s hand and then be engulfed in a cigar-smoking, field-storming celebration.

A day earlier, Dell had bought two boxes of cigars at a Knoxville cigar shop — one for Heupel and one for Saban. But only the winning coach could receive his prized stogies.

She hoped to hand it to Heupel on the air moments after the game ended. But she had to reach him first.

“We ran for our lives because I knew that if I didn’t get to Heupel immediately that I would lose him in the crowd,” Dell said.

It was Oct. 15, 2022, when the Vols beat Alabama 52-49 for their first win in the rivalry in 16 years. Since 1961, Alabama players have smoked a cigar after beating UT. The Vols adopted the tradition over the years.

Dell and sideline producer MK Rotenberry were in the end zone, where Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal fluttered over the goalpost cross bar. They sprinted ahead of the fans.

Same CBS crew working UT-Alabama game

Dell got her interview. Heupel shouted, “Everybody is lighting a cigar tonight!” She handed him the box of cigars, which he held in the air as a trophy.

The moment was celebrated on social media, but fans had questions.

Where did that Vols cigar box come from? Why was “2007” written on it? And what would CBS have done if Alabama had won the game?

The same CBS Sports broadcast team of Dell, Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will work Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m. ET), when No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) plays No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) in Tuscaloosa.

Before turning the page to this game, let’s ask what happened with those cigar boxes a year ago.

Who smoked Nick Saban’s cigar?

Dell and Rotenberry bought two boxes of cigars at Smoky’s Tobacco and Cigars Shop in Knoxville. They wrapped one in UT orange and white and the other in Alabama’s crimson.

CBS had both boxes on the sideline during the game.

After Dell handed Heupel the winning cigars, she still had the unused Alabama box.

So she flew home and gave them to her husband, Will Middlebrooks, a former major league third baseman and current Boston Red Sox color analyst. A year later, he still has four cigars remaining.

Perhaps UT’s win saved Saban from having to celebrate with a cigar from a Knoxville shop. However, he said he doesn’t smoke them anyway.

“I guess it’s fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar,” he said. “I don’t smoke, so I just kind of chew on one for a little bit.”

Why was '2007' written on Tennessee's box?

"THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST!"



Josh Heupel joins @JennyDell_ after an unforgettable win in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/e7srjJdFPU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Watch the CBS broadcast closely or peer at the photos of Heupel’s cigar box, and you’ll see that “2007” was written on the wrapping.

Those cigars weren’t that old. Instead, it was the idea of Dell and Rotenberry.

UT had not beaten Alabama since 2006. So its 2007 cigars were never smoked. That’s why they were labeled that way. Alabama had smoked victory cigars for 15 straight years, so "2022" was written on Saban’s box.

Heupel certainly enjoyed his cigar.

“I smoked it slow but it was dang good,” he said after exiting the UT locker room for his postgame news conference.

Would Alabama fans storm the field?

Dell said she knew UT fans would storm the field if McGrath made the field goal.

“There was zero surprise,” she said. “The Tennessee fans at Neyland are so passionate. There was no question in my mind that this was going to be a field-storming situation if Tennessee won.”

That win ended UT’s long drought in the rivalry. Alabama enters this game a 9-point favorite at home.But would Crimson Tide fans storm the field if their team won?

“To me, it depends on the way that game plays out,” Dell said. “If it’s a close game and Alabama wins, I could maybe see their fans storming the field.

“I’ll be wearing my heeled boots. So I’ll be ready to run in those babies if I need to.”

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: The story behind Josh Heupel's cigar box after Tennessee beat Alabama