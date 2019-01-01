Here's the story behind Bruins' "Peaky Blinders" Winter Classic outfits originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins made a statement before they even took the ice Tuesday.

The Bruins arrived at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 NHL Winter Classic looking like notorious British gangsters.

Their inspiration? "Peaky Blinders," of course.

The #Bruins wearing 🔥 Peaky Blinders attire for #WinterClassic arrivals. Big Z and Patrice lead the way pic.twitter.com/dL4KdEngm0 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 1, 2019

The hit Netflix show follows a gang in early 20th century England, and Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and their teammates certainly pulled off the look.

Turns out they have some history with the show, too. As defenseman John Moore explained Tuesday to NBC Sports Boston's Glenn Gleason, the squad got hooked on "Peaky Blinders" during their preseason trip to China, and the veterans decided it'd be fitting to channel their inner British gangster before playing at the home of the Fighting Irish.

#Bruins d-man John Moore on the Peaky Blinders outfits! And that is Weezer rehearsing Africa in the background#WinterClassic2019 pic.twitter.com/ltTvJtNwXr — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 1, 2019

It sounds like the B's went all in -- especially Brad Marchand.

Just asked Brad Marchand which Shelby brother he'd be. His response-"Tommy F***in Shelby."

🤣🤣🤣

— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 1, 2019

Tommy Shelby and Co. will battle the Chicago Blackhawks at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Boston's first Winter Classic matchup at a road stadium.

