Here's a state-by-state breakdown of where golf's allowed and where it isn't

State-wide stay-home executive orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic might have you confused about whether golf is or isn’t allowed where you live or even near where you live. Enter the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America with a state-by-state list of where it’s still OK to play.

The GCSAA has been monitoring the shifting directives from states on whether golf courses should be characterized as non-essential businesses or as an acceptable outdoor activity with proper social distancing. Officials and state golf associations have even had to check whether courses can be maintained when there is a public ban on golf. It’s not an insignificant part of the issue, especially for many courses right at the start of the growing season. A GCSAA letter being sent to state leaders across the country calls out specifically the challenges with leaving a closed golf course without regular maintenance.

“Spring is a critical time for turfgrass,” the letter reads. “If turfgrass is lost, many courses may face permanent closure. Turfgrass cannot be neglected for extended periods of time.” The letter also cites that the decline of course maintenance could lead to vandalism and “the landscape and property of a golf course could become compromised, damaged or unsafe.” The letter indicates that proper maintenance also reduces the threat of “disease carrying pests, including ticks and mosquitoes.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Currently, the language in most executive orders from state governors’ offices is rarely specific to golf, and only after direct contact have states often clarified the situation. So far only six states have specifically banned golf being played (Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), although the situation is ever-changing. In some cases, courses, clubs or resorts have opted to pause operations even if their states haven’t mandated it. As David Phipps, the GCSAA’s Northwest field staff representative, put it, “It’s been a rollercoaster ride the last few days trying to keep track of all these executive orders across my region.”

Story continues

Here’s the GCSAA’s current state-by-state assessment, which they update twice a day here.

ALABAMA

Governor Directive: Is golf open for play?: Yes

Governor Directive: Is golf course maintenance allowed?: Yes





ALASKA

Season has not started



ARIZONA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





ARKANSAS

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





CALIFORNIA

Golf open for play?: Yes (Counties may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





COLORADO

Golf open for play?: Pending (Denver closed for play; maintenance allowed)

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





CONNECTICUT

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





DELAWARE

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





FLORIDA

Golf open for play?: Yes (Miami-Dade and Broward counties preventing play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





GEORGIA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





HAWAII

Golf open for play?: Pending (Oahu / Maui shelter in place)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





IDAHO

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





ILLINOIS

Golf open for play?: Yes (Counties may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





INDIANA

Golf open for play?: Yes (Howard County bans play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





IOWA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





KANSAS

Golf open for play?: Yes (some cities preventing play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





KENTUCKY

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





LOUISIANA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





MAINE

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





MARYLAND

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





MASSACHUSETTS

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes (town boards may restrict maintenance)





MICHIGAN

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





MINNESOTA

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





MISSISSIPPI

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





MISSOURI

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





MONTANA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





NEBRASKA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





NEVADA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





NEW HAMPSHIRE

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





NEW JERSEY

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





NEW MEXICO

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





NEW YORK

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





NORTH CAROLINA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





NORTH DAKOTA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





OHIO

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





OKLAHOMA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





OREGON

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





PENNSYLVANIA

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





RHODE ISLAND

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





SOUTH CAROLINA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





SOUTH DAKOTA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





TENNESSEE

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





TEXAS

Golf open for play?: Yes (counties may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





UTAH

Golf open for play?: Yes (cities may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





VERMONT

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending





VIRGINIA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





WASHINGTON

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





WEST VIRGINIA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





WISCONSIN

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance alloWed?: Yes





WYOMING

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes





GOLF + THE CORONAVIRUS: Is playing golf safe during the crisis? | How clubs/courses are adjusting | Crisis wreaks havoc with tour schedules | Complete list of pro/amateur tournaments canceled or postponed | Men's & Women's World Rankings frozen | How meditation can help your coronavirus anxiety | In praise of playing golf alone | 10 timely—and timeless—golf books to take your mind off the real world

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

