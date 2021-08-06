Here's how you can start getting back on track and paying off your credit card debts

Motley Fool

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) crushed Wall Street's expectations last week with terrific revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, but the stock price tanked big time on concerns about the company's ability to sustain its impressive growth. Investors didn't like the fact that Logitech maintained its full-year revenue guidance instead of upgrading the same even after delivering solid year-over-year growth last quarter. This indicates that Logitech may have to suffer revenue declines in the latter part of the year as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons following last year's pandemic-related boom.