The blueprint for the 2020 NFL Draft venue has been revealed and it's just what you would expect it to be in Las Vegas.

The draft has become quite a production in recent years, but this has to top all previous attempts if it's executed the way they're saying.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reportedly, players will be transported to the stage by a boat. Which could be an epic moment for the draftees ... but could also add a significant amount of time to the already long night of events.

The red carpet stage has a more traditional look when it comes to a draft setting, but since it's Vegas, it's go big or go home.

This is the red carpet stage for the NFL Draft where the players and their families will be transported by boat. The main stage will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum. pic.twitter.com/cCPmfdo5G0 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

There are currently mixed opinions about it all, but here are some of the funniest:

BREAKING: NFL to have 2050 draft on Moon. Will transport draftees to and from lunar landing pad by modified space shuttle. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6YgtK0gHsg — Nick Falco (@NickFalco55) January 21, 2020

Story continues

"With the first pick of the NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...." pic.twitter.com/XSWg8YVTIe — #Agent00Sutton ™️ 🏈|⚖️ (@suttonimpaQt) January 21, 2020



The draft will be held from April 23-25 where the Eagles currently hold the 21st overall pick.



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Here's a sneak peak of the 2020 NFL Draft venue ... and it's 100% Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia