Here's what the Shreveport area football coaches said about their teams in the spring

Most of the football teams in Northwest Louisiana conducted spring practices and/or spring games. Find out what some of them had to say about the progression of their team in this first of two stories.

Airline

“I thought we were able to solidify a few spots on both sides of the ball while our No. 1s continued to play and compete at a high level. A lot of young guys had good springs and will push for playing time come fall.” – Coach Justin Scogin

Benton

“We’ve got some work to do at some skill positions on offense, but there is a lot of potential there. Our defense should be ahead of where we’ve been at this point in the past. We feel like we are, as a whole, stronger and faster at this point in the year than we have been in a long time.” – Coach Reynolds Moore

Bossier

“We feel like there was improvement in a lot of places, but we still have some work to do in others. Our seniors led a successful offseason and helped us have a productive spring. Quarterback Quan Scott had a great spring and did well leading our offense. Senior skill players Caleb Jones and Randy Robinson looked good. Safety Denzel Kirkendoll made a lot of plays for us. Center Caden Williams and TE/DE Matteo Guerrero played very well, and linebacker Derek Haynes made a lot of plays. We are excited about our incoming freshmen that did well.” – Coach Gary Smith

Byrd

“I was pleased overall with our spring. We have some young guys who can play, and we got them some reps with some of the older guys. I was pleased with our defensive line, linebackers and offensive backfield. We have some work to do on the offensive line and in the secondary.” – Coach Stacy Ballew

Calvary

“We will be very solid on the offensive and defensive lines. We’ve got to figure out a couple spots on defense. This team has great potential. Lots of young kids. We have 29 incoming freshmen, a very large class. A lot of young linemen have really progressed.” – Coach Rodney Guin

Captain Shreve

About scrimmage with Ruston: “I thought we played physical overall versus a program known for their physical brand of football. We had some solid individual efforts on plays but weren’t able to execute at the level you have to as a group to beat an opponent that’s as well-coached as coach (Jerrod) Baugh’s teams are. We had a chance to get in the end zone during the live quarter, but it was called back on a holding call that we simply can’t allow to happen. Defensively we played well. Have a ton of team speed on that side of the ball.” – Coach Jeremy Wilburn

Evangel

“I’m so pleased with the work ethic of this group. They are following in the footsteps of that great group of seniors. I also love the speed of this team — we had three sprinters to replace at wideout, so the speed is encouraging. We are also pursuing on defense which is a good sign. We were only together seven days, so we have a lot of work to do.” − Coach Denny Duron

Green Oaks

“I was really impressed with the effort and enthusiasm of the guys this spring. With many position battles we really got to assess where we are going into the fall. We’re definitely gonna be ready to line up and compete.” – Coach James Bradford Jr.

Haughton

“We have a lot of young guys with lots of sophomores playing. That’s good and bad. Our freshman lost just one game last year. Sophomore quarterback Taylor Weathersby, who started against Southwood, performed well in the spring. Senior Gus Beaty on the defensive line had a good spring as did linebacker Harley Ingram and defensive back Austin Walton. On the offensive line, Pooh Davis and Brogen Dodd were good. We just have to keep doing what has always worked for us. No sense changing a good thing.” – Coach Matthew Sewell

Haynesville

“We need to get faster, stronger and develop some more depth. But, I'm sure everyone would say that.” – Coach David Franklin

