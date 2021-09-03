Here's What Shaq Thinks of Adam Sandler's Basketball Skills

Shaquille O'Neal holding Adam Sandler in his arms like a baby at the premiere of "Grown Ups 2" on July 10, 2013 in New York City

As we all know, Adam Sandler doesn’t wear basketball shorts all the time for no reason. The actor’s hoop skills are the stuff of legend, and he’s regularly spotted at pickup games. But how does he measure up to the pros?

Thanks to a recent video, we have a better idea. Sandler was recently filmed at an open run that included NBA players like Trae Young, Boban Marjanovic, Tobias Harris and Jordan Clarkson. Catch him sinking a jump shot at the 17-second mark below.

Adam Sandler was hooping at a pro run with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Boban, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson and more



(via @jaydoefilms, @coachstanwilliams /IG) pic.twitter.com/lk4ujnqdgT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2021

It turns out some former pros caught wind of the video as well. Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on it during a recent appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, giving Sandler’s skills on the court his stamp of approval.

“He’s legit,” O’Neal said. “Not pro legit, but he’s definitely LA Fitness, 24-Hour Fitness legit.”

Adam Sandler's basketball skills got the seal of approval from Shaq pic.twitter.com/5FRERdZ2oU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 2, 2021

Of course, Shaq may be slightly biased. He and the Sandman have history. The former NBA star has appeared in four Adam Sandler movies so far, playing himself in 2011’s Jack and Jill, stepping in as Officer Fluzoo in Grown Ups 2, playing a sporting goods store employee in 2014’s Blended, and most recently appearing as DJ Aurora in last year’s Hubie Halloween.

But even if O’Neal is just gassing up his friend, the video doesn’t lie, and Sandler does in fact appear to be holding his own — or at least making a respectable showing — against the pros.

