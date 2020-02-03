Here's the Seattle Seahawks way too early odds to win Super Bowl LV

While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still kissing the Lombardi Trophy and the Championship parade route hasn't even been set, early odds for Super Bowl LV are out!

And according to the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to repeat.

The Chiefs opened at 7/1 odds Sunday night after their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers are 8/1 odds, sharing that line with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Seattle Seahawks are 20/1, sharing that line with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card game, while the Packers beat the Seahawks in the NFC divisional round.

Despite the question marks centered around the future of Tom Brady, the Patriots have 12/1 odds. The always underperforming Dallas Cowboys? They're 14/1.

Here's the full odds to win the 2020-21 Super Bowl LV:

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 7/1 Baltimore Ravens 8/1 San Francisco 49ers 8/1 New Orleans Saints 10/1 New England Patriots 12/1 Pittsburgh Steelers 14/1 Dallas Cowboys 14/1 Philadelphia Eagles 20/1 Green Bay Packers 20/1 Seattle Seahawks 20/1 Minnesota Vikings 25/1 Los Angeles Rams 25/1 Chicago Bears 25/1 Tennessee Titans 30/1 Cleveland Browns 30/1 Los Angeles Chargers 40/1 Indianapolis Colts 40/1 Houston Texans 40/1 Buffalo Bills 40/1 Atlanta Falcons 40/1 Las Vegas Raiders 40/1 Denver Broncos 60/1 New York Jets 60/1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 60/1 Arizona Cardinals 80/1 New York Giants 80/1 Jacksonville Jaguars 80/1 Detroit Lions 80/1 Carolina Panthers 100/1 Cincinnati Bengals 100/1 Miami Dolphins 100/1 Washington Redskins 200/1

And the odds to win the NFC? The Seahawks share the 4th best odds in the conference.

Team Odds San Francisco 49ers 4/1 New Orleans Saints 5/1 Dallas Cowboys 7/1 Philadelphia Eagles 10/1 Green Bay Packers 10/1 Seattle Seahawks 10/1 Los Angeles Rams 12/1 Chicago Bears 12/1 Minnesota Vikings 12/1 Atlanta Falcons 20/1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30/1 Arizona Cardinals 40/1 New York Giants 40/1 Detroit Lions 40/1 Carolina Panthers 50/1 Washington Redskins 100/1

The way too early odds makers were right about the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

They had Kansas City at 6/1 odds in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Miami after the Patriots 10-3 win over the Rams in 2019.

The NFC Champion LA Rams were at 8/1 coming out of Super Bowl LIII, and they missed the playoffs in 2019-20. So, they've defintely had misses.

For comparison sake, the Seahawks were 30/1 to win the Super Bowl, so the 20/1 betting odds is actually an improvement from last season.

