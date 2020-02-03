Here's the Seattle Seahawks way too early odds to win Super Bowl LV
While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still kissing the Lombardi Trophy and the Championship parade route hasn't even been set, early odds for Super Bowl LV are out!
And according to the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to repeat.
The Chiefs opened at 7/1 odds Sunday night after their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers are 8/1 odds, sharing that line with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Seattle Seahawks are 20/1, sharing that line with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.
The Seahawks defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card game, while the Packers beat the Seahawks in the NFC divisional round.
Despite the question marks centered around the future of Tom Brady, the Patriots have 12/1 odds. The always underperforming Dallas Cowboys? They're 14/1.
Here's the full odds to win the 2020-21 Super Bowl LV:
Team
Odds
Kansas City Chiefs
7/1
Baltimore Ravens
8/1
San Francisco 49ers
8/1
New Orleans Saints
10/1
New England Patriots
12/1
Pittsburgh Steelers
14/1
Dallas Cowboys
14/1
Philadelphia Eagles
20/1
Green Bay Packers
20/1
Seattle Seahawks
20/1
Minnesota Vikings
25/1
Los Angeles Rams
25/1
Chicago Bears
25/1
Tennessee Titans
30/1
Cleveland Browns
30/1
Los Angeles Chargers
40/1
Indianapolis Colts
40/1
Houston Texans
40/1
Buffalo Bills
40/1
Atlanta Falcons
40/1
Las Vegas Raiders
40/1
Denver Broncos
60/1
New York Jets
60/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60/1
Arizona Cardinals
80/1
New York Giants
80/1
Jacksonville Jaguars
80/1
Detroit Lions
80/1
Carolina Panthers
100/1
Cincinnati Bengals
100/1
Miami Dolphins
100/1
Washington Redskins
200/1
And the odds to win the NFC? The Seahawks share the 4th best odds in the conference.
Team
Odds
San Francisco 49ers
4/1
New Orleans Saints
5/1
Dallas Cowboys
7/1
Philadelphia Eagles
10/1
Green Bay Packers
10/1
Seattle Seahawks
10/1
Los Angeles Rams
12/1
Chicago Bears
12/1
Minnesota Vikings
12/1
Atlanta Falcons
20/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30/1
Arizona Cardinals
40/1
New York Giants
40/1
Detroit Lions
40/1
Carolina Panthers
50/1
Washington Redskins
100/1
The way too early odds makers were right about the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2020.
They had Kansas City at 6/1 odds in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Miami after the Patriots 10-3 win over the Rams in 2019.
The NFC Champion LA Rams were at 8/1 coming out of Super Bowl LIII, and they missed the playoffs in 2019-20. So, they've defintely had misses.
For comparison sake, the Seahawks were 30/1 to win the Super Bowl, so the 20/1 betting odds is actually an improvement from last season.
Bet at your own risk
Here's the Seattle Seahawks way too early odds to win Super Bowl LV originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest