Here's the Seattle Seahawks way too early odds to win Super Bowl LV

Peter Socotch

While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still kissing the Lombardi Trophy and the Championship parade route hasn't even been set, early odds for Super Bowl LV are out!

And according to the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to repeat.

The Chiefs opened at 7/1 odds Sunday night after their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers are 8/1 odds, sharing that line with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Seattle Seahawks are 20/1, sharing that line with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card game, while the Packers beat the Seahawks in the NFC divisional round. 

Despite the question marks centered around the future of Tom Brady, the Patriots have 12/1 odds. The always underperforming Dallas Cowboys? They're 14/1. 

Here's the full odds to win the 2020-21 Super Bowl LV:

Team

Odds

Kansas City Chiefs

7/1

Baltimore Ravens

8/1

San Francisco 49ers

8/1

New Orleans Saints

10/1

New England Patriots

12/1

Pittsburgh Steelers

14/1

Dallas Cowboys

14/1

Philadelphia Eagles

20/1

Green Bay Packers

20/1

Seattle Seahawks

20/1

Minnesota Vikings

25/1

Los Angeles Rams

25/1

Chicago Bears

25/1

Tennessee Titans

30/1

Cleveland Browns

30/1

Los Angeles Chargers

40/1

Indianapolis Colts

40/1

Houston Texans

40/1

Buffalo Bills

40/1

Atlanta Falcons

40/1

Las Vegas Raiders

40/1

Denver Broncos

60/1

New York Jets

60/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

60/1

Arizona Cardinals

80/1

New York Giants

80/1

Jacksonville Jaguars

80/1

Detroit Lions

80/1

Carolina Panthers

100/1

Cincinnati Bengals

100/1

Miami Dolphins

100/1

Washington Redskins

200/1

And the odds to win the NFC? The Seahawks share the 4th best odds in the conference.

Team

Odds

San Francisco 49ers

4/1

New Orleans Saints

5/1

Dallas Cowboys

7/1

Philadelphia Eagles

10/1

Green Bay Packers

10/1

Seattle Seahawks

10/1

Los Angeles Rams

12/1

Chicago Bears

12/1

Minnesota Vikings

12/1

Atlanta Falcons

20/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30/1

Arizona Cardinals

40/1

New York Giants

40/1

Detroit Lions

40/1

Carolina Panthers

50/1

Washington Redskins

100/1

The way too early odds makers were right about the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2020. 

They had Kansas City at 6/1 odds in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Miami after the Patriots 10-3 win over the Rams in 2019.

The NFC Champion LA Rams were at 8/1 coming out of Super Bowl LIII, and they missed the playoffs in 2019-20. So, they've defintely had misses.

For comparison sake, the Seahawks were 30/1 to win the Super Bowl, so the 20/1 betting odds is actually an improvement from last season.

