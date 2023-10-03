Here's how salaries for Lane Kiffin, Zach Arnett, Will Hall stack up in SEC, Sun Belt

OXFORD — After signing a new contract last year, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is among the highest-paid coaches in the college game.

Kiffin is due $9 million in total pay in 2023, factoring in an incentive worth $250,000 if he remains as Ole Miss' coach through the end of the calendar year. That ranks 10th among the 119 contracts for FBS coaches compiled by USA TODAY in its annual database, updated on Tuesday. Kiffin's base salary last season was $7.25 million.

The Ole Miss coach's paychecks are by far the largest in the state of Mississippi. In his first season in charge, Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett is due $3 million in total pay ‒ which includes a coach's base salary paid by the school and its affiliated organizations, as well as any athletically related compensation received from non-university sources. At Southern Miss, Will Hall is set to make $824,000.

Kiffin is tied with Tennessee's Josh Heupel as the sixth-highest-paid coach in the SEC, which, predictably, pays its coaches more than any conference in college football. Arnett is the lowest-paid coach in the conference. Only he and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea earn less than $6 million in total pay.

Here's a look at the total pay for each SEC coach in 2023:

Nick Saban, Alabama - $11,407,000 Kirby Smart, Georgia - $10,705,600 Brian Kelly, LSU - $9,975,000 Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M - $9,150,000 Mark Stoops, Kentucky - $9,013,600 Josh Heupel, Tennessee - $9,000,000 Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss - $9,000,000 Billy Napier, Florida - $7,270,000 Hugh Freeze, Auburn - $6,500,000 Sam Pittman, Arkansas - $6,357,500 Shane Beamer, South Carolina - $6,125,000 Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou - $6,000,000 Clark Lea, Vanderbilt - $3,051,881 Zach Arnett, Mississippi State - $3,000,000

Hall's pay ranks him eighth among his Sun Belt peers.

The two highest-paid coaches in that 14-team conference are Troy's Jon Sumrall and Coastal Carolina's Tim Beck, both earning $1 million in total pay. The conference's lowest-earning coach is Louisiana-Monroe's Terry Bowden at $435,400.

Kiffin and Arnett each have contracts laden with incentives. Kiffin's maximum bonus this season sits at $2.6 million, which ranks fifth nationally. Arnett's maximum bonus is $2.2 million, which ranks ninth. Hall can earn up to $850,000 in bonus money this season.

The contract buyouts for Kiffin and Arnett are not publicly available. Hall's is listed at $1,716,667.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss pay football coaches