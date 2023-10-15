Here's what Rutgers football players were saying after comeback win over Michigan State

PISCATAWAY – Some have been with Rutgers football for a long time now, others are still relatively new to the program.

Yet the sentiment was the same from all of them.

This was a Scarlet Knights victory that they’ll remember for a while.

Rutgers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Michigan State 27-24 Saturday at SHI Stadium, using three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull off the comeback.

With the win, Greg Schiano’s team secured its fifth win of the season to move to within one victory of bowl eligibility.

Here’s what the players were saying:

Johnny Langan, tight end

Langan is in his sixth year at Rutgers. The Bergen Catholic product has been through a lot of ups downs, twists and turns.

A co-captain, Langan has been through a lot with the Scarlet Knights.

This win, which potentially saved the season, was meaningful.

“This win really proves just our culture works,” Langan said. “It’s what we do. We were down and it’s really easy to look up at the scoreboard and throw in the towel. But we just focused on our job every play and we chopped our job and we rallied our way out of that deficit. I think it’s just our culture at work to make everyone believe in it even more.”

Where it does it rank in terms of the wins he’s been a part of?

“I definitely say this is one of my favorite wins in my career,” Langan said. “I’m really happy about that. I’m going to enjoy it for the next 24 hours and then we’re onto the next.”

Aaron Young, running back

Young made one of the biggest plays of the game, diving on the ball in the end zone after Michigan State tried to punt early in the fourth quarter but it was a dropped snap and the ball bounced into the end zone.

Young, in his fifth year with the program, has dealt with injuries the last two seasons. But he was able to come through in a big way on Saturday.

“Just to be able to be out there – I know a little bit last year I wasn’t out there as much, a little bit this year too,” Young said. “To be able to be back full strength and contribute any way I can possible. That’s just so much for me to be able to help my team out in a different kind of way than I came here to do.”

Young echoed Langan for where this win ranked.

“Number one,” Young said. “It has to be number one. Just from being there so long and the process it took, just thrilled it was with these guys. The legacy started all the way back when all the other players that left, they left a legacy and we just carried it on.”

Christian Dremel, wide receiver

A Don Bosco product, Dremel had a career-high six interceptions for 80 yards. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

“It was going to take 60 minutes,” Dremel said. “We knew that going on. For the entire team to trust in everything that our coaches have been telling us, what we’ve been telling each other, that’s just something I won’t ever forget.”

Gavin Wimsatt, quarterback

Wimsatt finished 13-of-28 for 181 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions (one hit off the hands of Ian Strong and into the hands of a Michigan State defender).

It wasn’t a flawless showing, but Wimsatt made some nice passes and big plays.

“It feels great,” Wimsatt said of the win. “To go out there, go through adversity throughout the game and then come back, it’s a great feeling.”

What was going through his head for the final drive?

“I just try not to think about it,” Wimsatt said. “Just be intentional, take one play at a time. Especially when I’m on the field. Just one play at a time. Not really think of the end result of the drive. That’s where you get messed up or you make a mistake thinking about the result. I just tried to be intentional and take it one play at a time.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: What players were saying after comeback win