Here's Roger Goodell's very beige 'man cave,' which is now his personal NFL draft HQ

The NFL’s virtual draft on Thursday night means everyone will be doing their draft business from home — and that includes commissioner Roger Goodell.

The man who announces all the picks will be doing so from his basement, which has been turned into his own personal draft HQ.

Goodell gave the world a tour of his basement, which he calls his “man cave.” If you expected it to be decorated in anything besides beige and brown then you must be new here, because Goodell’s blandness is the epitome of the color beige.

Happy Draft Day, NFL fans. Good luck to every team. A quick tour of my basement where I’ll be announcing picks for the 2020 #NFLDraft.



See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZtepCqPYz5 — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) April 23, 2020

The commish even led the video tour in a hushed, calm tone. It’s like he was trying to be the human equivalent of the color beige as he showed off the camera equipment, the computer workstation, and his special leather chair. Goodell says he’s watched football for 30 years from that chair, which is literally just a brown leather chair with an NFL pillow on it.

The only thing missing from the video — besides the presence of color and any sense of excitement or drama — was a mechanism for booing. Since Goodell will be alone for the draft, there will be no fans there to boo him every time he opens his mouth or even approaches the podium.

Booing the commissioner of the NFL, or any sports league for that matter, is a long and proud American tradition. Unfortunately this year we’ll all be forced to boo him from our homes, where he can’t see or hear us.

But there are other ways to keep the tradition alive. Booing Goodell in the replies of his tweet isn’t exactly the same, but it’s a good start.

BOOOOOO — Axel’s Extra Point 🔥🏈🔥 (@AxelEXP) April 23, 2020

BOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! — Dean Lamb (@DeanWLamb) April 23, 2020

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🗣️ — ㅤ (@ZachRogacion) April 23, 2020

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Snarkus Davenport (@RJPJR) April 23, 2020

