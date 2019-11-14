Here's how Robert Griffin III imitated Tom Brady in practice before Ravens-Patriots

Robert Griffin III has helped the Baltimore Ravens prepare for several different types of quarterbacks this season by imitating their style in practice.

It's not uncommon for a backup quarterback to serve in this role for the scout team, especially for a dual-threat QB like Griffin. But he had to change his own approach for the Ravens to best prepare to play against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Week 9.

NFL Media's Mike Garofolo revealed Thursday on NFL Network that Griffin had to run in "slow motion" at times to emulate Brady in practice for the Ravens defense.

Garafolo's provides more background in the video below:

The #Ravens are prepping for the #Texans and Deshaun Watson with RG3 giving them a great look on the scout team. But with all the mobile QBs he's emulated this year, the best look he gave them was ... Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/tVTREowEA8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 14, 2019

Brady obviously isn't the most athletic quarterback, but he does move around in the pocket very well. Whether it's stepping up to avoid the rush, or sliding to one side or the other to buy extra time, Brady is a master at creating space in the pocket to deliver a strong, accurate pass.

We'll never know how much Griffin's imitation of Brady actually helped the Ravens defense, but they certainly did a good job defending against him. Brady was sacked twice, hit 10 times and threw only one touchdown pass with one interception in a 37-20 loss to Baltimore. The 42-year-old veteran's QB rating of 80.4 was his second-lowest for a single game this season.

Griffin might have to imitate Brady one more time if the Patriots and Ravens meet in the playoffs. Based on the current AFC playoff picture, it wouldn't be surprising if these teams played again in the AFC Championship Game in January.

