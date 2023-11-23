Here's the RI Thanksgiving Week high school football scoreboard and schedule

Thanksgiving week high school football scoreboard

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Tolman 26, Shea 20 (OT)

Hope vs. Juanita Sanchez at Classical High School

Classical vs. Mount Pleasant at Conley Stadium

Luke Porcaro, Moses Brown football

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Somerset Berkley Regional 26, Central 22

Moses Brown 21, St. Raphael 6

Davies 22, North Smithfield 0

Johnston 33, Scituate 14

The Panthers' Steve Finegan scored on 75-yard kick return, as well as a 3-yard scamper. Quarterback Matt Clement threw TD passes to Dylan Guernon (30 yards) and Mike Carlino (40 yards) and Mike Messina finished the scoring with 5-yard run as Johnston topped the Spartans. Carlino also made three extra-point kicks in the win. Both of Scituate's scores came on TD runs by Paul Zolkos (5 yards and 3 yards), and kicker Travis Howman made both point-after attempts.

Thursday, Nov. 23

West Warwick at Coventry, 10 a.m.

Cranston East vs. Cranston West at Cranston Stadium, 10 a.m.

Ponaganset at Burrillville, 10 a.m.

Mt. Hope at Barrington, 10 a.m.

Woonsocket vs. Cumberland at Tucker Field, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth at Middletown, 10 a.m.

East Providence at La Salle, 10 a.m.

Pilgrim at Toll Gate, 10 a.m.

East Greenwich at Chariho, 10 a.m.

Rogers at Tiverton, 10 a.m.

Narragansett vs. EWG/Prout at Exeter/West Greenwich, 10 a.m.

Stonington at Westerly, 10 a.m.

South Kingstown at North Kingstown, 10 a.m.

Smithfield at North Providence, 10:30 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI high school football scores, schedule for Thanksgiving week