Here's how Rhode Island basketball's late surge proved too much for Yale to handle

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Sunday felt like one of those breadcrumbs that tend to be left along the way during a college basketball rebuild.

The road back to relevance generally takes a few twists and turns, and it’s worth tracing just how far you’ve come once there are nets to cut down and NCAA Tournament bids earned.

Yale knows plenty about those rewards. The University of Rhode Island is still far closer to the outset of its journey, but this stirring comeback at the Ryan Center could certainly qualify as part of the path.

Jaden House’s offensive rebound and pair of free throws with 25.8 seconds left all but put this one away. The Rams went from trailing by 18 points late in the first half to stopping the Bulldogs in their tracks, surging to a 76-72 triumph.

Jaden House collides with Yale forward Casey Simmons on his way to the hoop in the first half on Sunday.

House chased down a missed 3-pointer by Luis Kortright on the right wing and was fouled nursing a two-point lead. His 1-and-1 conversion at the line was the last contribution to a dominant 23-3 advantage on second-chance points. URI grabbed 15 offensive rebounds — 11 in the second half — and out-fought a perennial Ivy League favorite that’s made its bones on collective toughness.

“We’ve got some talent on our team,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “We have some good players on our team. We’ve got to jell and grow into a tough-minded group of competitors.”

The Rams trailed for more than 30 minutes of game time before jumping ahead for good late. House’s finish through contact on a drive down the lane and Zek Montgomery’s layup on the break off a Tyson Brown blocked shot snapped a 70-70 tie. Josaphat Bilau’s rejection on a deep 3-pointer by Bez Mbeng inside the final seconds snuffed out Yale’s last chance to keep it tense.

“Just guard somebody,” Brown said. “Guard somebody and rebound. And that’s what we did. We went out there and we pounded them on the glass.”

Rams forward Tyson Brown passes the ball around Yale defender Samson Aletan under the URI hoop in the second half.

URI didn’t do much of it in the early stages. The Bulldogs ran offense as they pleased and were in complete command through the 5:25 mark of the opening half. August Mahoney’s bucket on the break capped a 9-0 run and the Rams were on the verge of being blown out at 39-21.

“You see before the game you’ve got a 25% chance to win the game — that's the matchup prediction,” Kortright said. “You’re just like, ‘Wow. That’s what people really see in us?’ ”

The hosts clawed some of that deficit back before the break, and it wound up being a critical stretch. Brandon Weston drilled a pair of 3-pointers as URI (5-2) hit back with its own 8-0 spurt. Yale (4-3) settled for a 44-32 advantage into the locker room despite shooting 58.1% from the field and 6-for-13 from deep.

“At halftime, we felt like we had some guys in there with the right talk,” Miller said. “We had some guys in there with the right voices.

“Sometimes, when you’re pitted backs against the wall, so to speak, you’re going to figure out who’s coming out of it and who doesn’t want it.”

Weston replaced David Fuchs in a smaller starting five to begin the last 20 minutes, and the Rams noticeably picked up their intensity. URI mounted a 10-2 run to start, with Montgomery tipping back his own miss and Brown soaring in for a dunk on the break. Montgomery grabbed all of his nine rebounds after halftime — six on the offensive glass — while Brown finished off a perfect 5-for-5 night from the field.

Rams guard Zek Montgomery heads to the floor after trying to drive between Bulldog defenders John Poulakidas and Danny Wolf in the first half.

“It’s always been there, really,” Brown said. “We just needed a little wake-up call. Now we’ve just got to carry it on.”

The Rams were swept last weekend while attempting a similar step up in class. They were flat from the start against Northwestern and pummeled late by Washington State, two defeats that spoiled what felt like a promising 3-0 start. URI eased to an expected 97-59 victory over Johnson & Wales during the week, and the players met privately after crushing the Wildcats to air any lingering frustrations.

“We’ve got a group of people who can push each other,” Kortright said. “[Brown’s] screaming at me, I’m screaming at him, House is screaming — we all just mesh together. We don’t take anything personal.”

Danny Wolf closed with a game-high 19 points for Yale, leading three in double figures. The Bulldogs were without veteran forward Matt Knowling, who sat due to an undisclosed injury after playing 37 minutes in an overtime win over Gardner-Webb. Kortright led the Rams with 15 points and helped give them some needed confidence entering another extended break — they'll visit Providence for the annual in-state grudge match Saturday night.

“Our team needs evidence of the right things to do — how to do things the right way together to get the result,” Miller said. “That is what it is. We’ll deal with Providence next Saturday night.”

YALE (4-3): Townsend 1-4 0-0 2, Wolf 8-13 0-0 19, Mahoney 3-9 0-0 7, Mbeng 7-13 1-2 18, Poulakidas 6-12 1-2 16, Gharram 2-3 0-0 4, Aletan 1-1 2-2 4, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 4-6 72. RHODE ISLAND (5-2): Brown 5-5 0-0 10, Fuchs 3-5 1-2 7, House 2-8 3-4 7, Kortright 6-12 2-4 15, Montgomery 6-14 0-2 14, Weston 3-8 0-0 8, Bilau 1-1 0-0 2, Estevez 3-4 0-0 8, Foumena 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-61 6-12 76.

Halftime_Yale 44-32. 3-Point Goals_Yale 10-26 (Wolf 3-3, Poulakidas 3-7, Mbeng 3-8, Mahoney 1-6, Gharram 0-1, Molloy 0-1), Rhode Island 8-20 (Estevez 2-3, Weston 2-4, Montgomery 2-5, Foumena 1-2, Kortright 1-2, House 0-4). Rebounds_Yale 25 (Wolf 5), Rhode Island 33 (Montgomery 9). Assists_Yale 13 (Wolf 4), Rhode Island 15 (Kortright 4). Total Fouls_Yale 15, Rhode Island 9. A_3,511 (7,657).

