Here's who will represent Greater Lafayette at Friday's IFCA North-South All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS — The 57th annual Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Football Classic kicks off Friday night.

There's plenty of local ties, eight players and two coaches, on the North roster that will take the field at 7 p.m. at Decatur Central High School.

Here's who will represent the Lafayette area:

Justin Schroeder, Frontier

Schroeder was a four-year starter for the Falcons, transitioning from the line to the backfield and back to the line while also playing middle linebacker on defense. He's listed as a 6-foot-2, 240-pound center for the North.

The Taylor University-bound Schroeder was a Class A senior all-state selection by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and a four-time Journal & Courier all-area selection.

Bricker Crum, Harrison

The three-sport standout for the Raiders has a future in football, having committed to Marian University to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Cooper, who just completed his freshman year with the Knights.

Crum, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman, was a Class 5A all-state selection.

Zach Kerr, Central Catholic

Kerr was a starter as a freshman for a state championship team. He became a staple in the trenches for Central Catholic throughout his career.

The 6-foot-3, 267-pound Kerr will play offensive line for the North after being a Class 2A senior all-state selection to cap his career. Kerr is committed to play college football at DePauw.

Brandon Jackson, Lafayette Jeff

Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver was a big target, especially as the season went on last year, helping the Bronchos win their first sectional title in two decades.

Jackson caught 34 passes for 532 yards and seven touchdowns. After scoring just one touchdown in the season's first five games, Jackson had six over the next five games, including a clutch score in the sectional championship upset over Crown Point. Jackson's older brother Brian Jenkins was the captain for the North All-Stars in 2019. Next season, they'll be teammates at Olivet Nazarene University.

West Lafayette Red Devils Max Mullis (9) rushes the ball during the IHSAA semi state football game against the Bishop Chatard Trojans, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Gordan Straley Field in West Lafayette, Ind. Bishop Chatard won 21-3.

Max Mullis, West Lafayette

Mullis continued a tradition of talented signal callers with a senior season that saw him throw for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 1,000 and earn Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year from Indiana Football Digest.

Mullis accounted for 52 total touchdowns during an all-state senior season and led the Red Devils to a 13-1 record, with the lone loss coming to Class 3A state champion Chatard at semistate. Mullis totaled 103 career touchdowns between rushing and throwing, tossing 60 over the past two seasons and finding the end zone at least 10 times on the ground for three straight seasons.

Jordan Cree, Rensselaer

Cree was an accomplished wrestler and thrower, reaching the state finals in track and field and wrestling throughout his high school career.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Cree also was a dominant defensive end for the Bombers, compiling 72 tackles for loss and 23 sacks over the last three seasons. The all-state defensive end will continue his football career at Wabash College.

Jojo Houston, Lafayette Jeff

Houston was an undersized defensive end, but used speed and power to rack up 156 career tackles and 38 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.

Houston, who will play football at Indiana Wesleyan University, had a career-high 71 tackles, including 10 for loss, during a season where the Bronchos won their first sectional championship in 20 years. Houston will be reunited with Lafayette Jeff defensive line coach Craig Henderson, who is an assistant coach for the North staff.

Buzz Beiswanger, West Central

Trojans coach Marc Hall endured seven straight losing seasons, including going winless in 2017, and finishing 2-8 in 2021. In 2022, West Central won 10 games, falling in the sectional championship to Carroll. The turnaround helped land Hall on the North all-stars coaching staff, where he'll get to coach Beiswanger one more time.

Beiswanger had 24 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior and the 6-foot, 235-pound defensive tackle will suit up one final time before calling it a football career.

