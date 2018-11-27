Here's when Red Sox pitchers, catchers report for 2019 spring training originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox still are basking in the glow of their 2018 World Series victory -- but it's never too early to look ahead.

The Red Sox announced a few key dates for the 2019 season Tuesday, revealing that pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 13.

That date usually marks the unofficial start of spring training, and it's not too far off. In fact, the Sox will be playing exhibition games less than 90 days from now.

Only 87 days until the first #SoxSpring game! pic.twitter.com/mULWx6xFHC — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 27, 2018

Boston's spring training slate will lead up to an unusual start to the regular season: The Sox play their first 11 games on the road during an extended West Coast swing before their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 9.

