Here's when Red Sox ace Chris Sale could begin rehab assignment

Chris Sale tossed live batting practice Wednesday at Fenway Park, marking his latest step to returning to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

Judging by video of his session and Red Sox manager Alex Cora's assessment, the left-handed ace is looking as good as one can hope.

Sale on the mound at Fenway. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Uhw3rC6bC1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 30, 2021

"He looks really good," Cora told WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria". "His velocity was good, good slider, good changeup, He made 18-20 pitches, and the most important thing is the command was there which is something we always worry about when guys are coming from surgery. He feels great."

So, when might we see Sale begin his rehab assignment and make his first start in nearly two years?

"I think there's one more live BP probably in Florida next week. He's not coming with us to the west coast. If everything goes well, then we'll make decisions as far as rehab assignments and all that stuff," Cora said. "But he looked great, 94-95 with the fastball, so we're very excited."

The encouraging news on Sale couldn't come had a better time. The Red Sox rotation has struggled mightily as of late. If Sale returns to form as anything close to his Cy Young-caliber self, it goes without saying that it would be a major difference-maker for Boston's postseason aspirations.