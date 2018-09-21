Here's the Red Sox 2018 playoff schedule
The Red Sox locked up the 2018 American East on Thursday night with a 11-6 victory in New York. It is Boston's thrid straight division crown, something no other Red Sox team has done.
WATCH: Celebration from the locker room
Here's the playoff schedule for the Division Series, where Boston will most likely play the winner of the Wild Card game (currently Oakland vs New York).
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 5, at Fenway Park
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 6, at Fenway Park
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 8, away
Game 4: Tuesday Oct. 9, away (if necessary)
Game 5: Thursday Oct. 11, at Fenway Park (if necessary)
MORE RED SOX COVERAGE
Mookie Betts proves MVP case in AL East clincher
Mookie Betts realizes he has phone in pocket during champagne shower