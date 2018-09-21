Here's the Red Sox 2018 playoff schedule

The Red Sox locked up the 2018 American East on Thursday night with a 11-6 victory in New York. It is Boston's thrid straight division crown, something no other Red Sox team has done.

WATCH: Celebration from the locker room

Here's the playoff schedule for the Division Series, where Boston will most likely play the winner of the Wild Card game (currently Oakland vs New York).

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 5, at Fenway Park

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 6, at Fenway Park

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 8, away

Game 4: Tuesday Oct. 9, away (if necessary)

Game 5: Thursday Oct. 11, at Fenway Park (if necessary)

MORE RED SOX COVERAGE