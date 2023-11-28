Here's THE real reason Ohio State can no longer beat Michigan

Before we get to the hard lives of NFL billionaires, let’s address the question that has the entire state of Ohio in a major funk.

Why can’t Ohio State beat Michigan?

It’s not because the Wolverines have better players, though that helps. It’s not that Jim Harbaugh was disguised as an Ohio State waterboy on Saturday and flashed the Buckeyes’ play calls to Michigan’s sideline, though that also helped.

It’s because Ohio State got too full of itself.

Let’s return to June of 2022. After a long legal battle, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowed the Buckeyes to register a trademark for the word “THE” in its merchandising.

The decision officially stamped Ohio State as the most pretentious school this side of Kanye West University. Typical scene that followed:

Nice person in Publix checkout line, “Did you go to Ohio State?”

Guy in scarlet and gray, “No, I graduated from THE Ohio State University, you simpleton!”

Cashier secretly charges Billy Buckeye $25.38 for a bag of Cheetos.

The operative word here is “hubris.” It dates to Greek mythology, when mortals claimed to be better than a god at certain tasks. For instance, Arachne declared herself a better weaver than Athena.

For her hubris, Arachne was turned into a spider so she could spend more time than she ever wanted weaving. Fast forward the Buckeyes-Wolverines mega-rivalry.

Ohio State had won 15 of 16 before 2021, when the school’s trademark dispute was reaching its legal crescendo. Since then, Michigan and Harbaugh have spun a web of unmitigated misery on the Buckeyes.

None hurt more than this past Saturday’s loss, when the UM knocked the unbeaten Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff picture.

“There’s a locker room in there that’s devastated,” coach Ryan Day said.

You may think it’s just a coincidence that things have gone south since it officially declared itself THE Ohio State. The Greek and Football gods know better …

Stud of the Week: Max Verstappen, for winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It wrapped up a season in which he won an astounding 19 of 22 races. In hopes of leveling the playing field, the Formula One Equity Committee has ruled that next year Verstappen must drive every race in reverse.

Dud of the Week: Auburn’s fourth-and-31 defense with 43 seconds left against Alabama. At that point, ESPN Analytics Dept. gave the Tide a 0.1% chance of scoring a TD and winning the game. Oops.

Dud II: Colts owner Jim Irsay, for his explanation why police stopped him for DUI in 2014: “I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire.” The breathalyzer test showed that Irsay had nine times the legal amount of hubris when he was pulled over.

Dud III: San Antonio’s equipment dept., for spelling Victor Wembanyama’s name as “Wembanyana” on his jersey. Though in fairness, ESPN analytics says there’s a 0.1% chance the average sportswriter will not misspell the name at least a dozen times this season …

Hubris II: TMZ reports that when Warren Sapp was at the NFL Network, he let it be known that employees were not allowed to look him in the eyes and had to refer to him as “THE Warren Sapp.” …

Sign of the Apocalypse: Indiana fired football coach Tom Allen and he got a $15.5 million buyout. That’s $15.34 million more than Bobby Knight made a year when he was IU’s basketball coach …

Verbal Flub of the Week: Titans QB Will Levis spoke glowingly about a 91-yard scoring drive Sunday - “When you’re able to just capitulate down the field like that and just finish it, that’s the best feeling of all.”

He meant “matriculate” not “capitulate.”

“I apologize to all my former English teachers,” Levis later posted on X …

Happy Trails: UF kicker Adam Mihalek entered the transfer portal Sunday. Though he lost his job to Trey Smack this season, Gator fans should always have a soft spot for Mihalek. Remember his 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl?

Florida trailed Oregon State 30-0 at the time, but Mihalek’s kick Florida’s scoring streak to 435 games (It’s now 447 games). Never has a meaningless field goal been so clutch …

Speaking of which, what do Jacksonville State, Northern Illinois, Texas State, Rice, USF, UCF, Toledo and Arkansas State have in common? All will have kickers participating in bowl games this year. No wonder Mihalek transferred …

ESPN Analytics Dept. says there’s a 0.1% chance Will Levis can correctly spell “Wembanyama” …

Irsay Update: The Indianapolis chapter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Billionaires says its members will glue themselves to Roger Goodell if the Colts aren't awarded an automatic bid to the playoffs …

Deion Sanders says he plans to bring in THE Warren Sapp to coach Colorado’s defensive line next season. Players will be allowed to look him in the eyes every other Thursday …

Clarification: A bag of Cheetos actually costs only $17.95 these days. Jim Irsay keeps a box of them in his Bentley to try to bribe cops that pull him over...

There is no actual Kanye West University. But if there were, it would have qualified for a bowl game …

That’s about all the space we have for this week’s Whitley’s Believe It or Not. If you were able to capitulate all the way to here, thank a teacher.

