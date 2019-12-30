Here's when the Ravens will play in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens will host an NFL Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8:15 p.m.

Meet us at the Bank. pic.twitter.com/utkZAGTtI3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2019

They will face the lowest remaining seed of these three to play in the Wild Card round: Houston Texans (4th), Buffalo Bills (5th) or Tennessee Titans (6th).

The Texans and Bills face off Saturday, January 4 at 4:35 p.m. The Texans find themselves in this exact game slot of the Wild Card round for the sixth time in franchise history.

The Titans head north to face the New England Patriots later that evening, January 4 at 8:15 p.m.

If the Patriots win, as the third seed, then Baltimore will face the winner of Bills-Texans. If Tennessee wins, then they take 95 south to Baltimore for the Divisional Playoff.

