Here's our ranking of opposing ACC quarterbacks that Clemson football will face in 2023

Ten of 14 ACC football programs will return either their starting quarterback from last season or a quarterback who started at another league school in 2022.

Clemson will face six of them over the course of its 2023 schedule.

That sextet includes last year’s first- and second-team All-ACC quarterbacks and players who amassed a cumulative 17,192 passing yards and 116 touchdowns last season. All are capable of posing stiff challenges for second-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin as he attempts to add some saltiness to a unit that ranked an uncharacteristic 27th nationally in total defense in 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the eight ACC quarterbacks Clemson will face this season, ranked from least to most challenging:

Jeff Sims and Taisun Phomachanh both transferred, leaving this year’s quarterback battle to King, Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson. The belief here is that King will get the nod. A former starter at Texas A&M, King has some mettle, as he displayed by throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 loss at Alabama last season.

7. Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest

Griffis is no Sam Hartman – at least not yet – but has flashed an equally accurate touch and has the advantage of perhaps the ACC’s best stable of wide receivers at his disposal. Griffis completed 19-of-29 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.

6. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Van Dyke will be operating under his third offensive coordinator in as many years and could flourish under the air raid offense employed by OC Shannon Dawson. Van Dyke thrived in a similar offense in 2021, when he was named ACC Rookie of the Year after passing for 2,931 yards and 21 touchdowns.

5. Brennan Armstrong, NC State

Much like Van Dyke, Armstrong will be seeking a career rebirth after slipping a year ago at Virginia. Being reunited with former Virginia OC Robert Anae, who was hired by the Wolfpack in December, should help. Armstrong, a grad transfer, enters the season with more than 9,000 career passing yards.

4. Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

Shrader has found a comfort zone at Syracuse after beginning his career at Mississippi State. He has flashed his dual-threat capabilities in close defeats against the Tigers the past couple of seasons, passing for 358 yards and rushing for 77 while accounting for four touchdowns.

3. Riley Leonard, Duke

Clemson will face Leonard in the season opener. Perhaps the most underrated quarterback in the ACC, Leonard quietly passed for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 13 more scores last season – his first year as the Blue Devils’ starter.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year, who will play in Death Valley on Nov. 18 in Clemson’s final ACC game of the regular season, passed for 38 touchdowns and more than 4,300 yards last season, but found the sledding a bit more challenging in the ACC Championship Game. Clemson kept the pressure on Maye, sacking him four times and holding him without a touchdown pass for just the second time all season.

Advertisement

HARDBALL ONLY: Two-sport athlete Will Taylor to leave Clemson football to pursue baseball full-time

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) tackles Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

1. Jordan Travis, Florida State

Travis kept last year’s game against Clemson close by totaling 318 yards of offense and accounting for three touchdowns. In short, he makes the Seminoles go and will pose a bona fide challenge in the Tigers’ fourth game of the season.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football defense will face challenges from veteran QBs in 2023