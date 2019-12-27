Here's who will be raising the 12th Man flag on Sunday vs. the 49ers

Standing tall at the south end of CenturyLink Field is a flag pole.

On game days, the raising of the 12th man flag prior to home games is one of the highest honors a fan can be tasked with doing.

The person chosen can be a local hero, veteran or local celebrity. Even the late Paul Allen and this season, his sister, Jody Allen raised it.

Ahead of the Seahawks Sunday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers, the flag hoister has been revealed.

The Boz!!!

I am truly blessed and honored to be asked to raise the 12 flag for the Seattle Seahawks and the amazing city and fans. There are a few moments bigger for a former Seahawks player going to be invited back to relive in the experience the emotions the 12s invoke for their team. I can truly say there is no better fanbase or more magical place to play than in Seattle. My heart still pains that I could not for fill the expectations that I had for myself and for the stands when I was blessed to be drafted to be part of this great organization. Players play the sport of football with such emotion and passion but rarely are there fans that are as emotionally connected and invested as are Seattle's 12s. In life, things are too often taken for granted due to not being focused on how truly special the moment we are graced with occurs... this moment has more meaning in focus than I can express. I am truly humbled and forever grateful! Bosworth was drafted by the Seahawks in 1987 as part of the NFL's supplemental draft. Seattle was one of the teams Bosworth had sent a letter of disinterest to. He eventually went on to sign a 10-year, $11 million contract, which was the biggest contract in team history and the biggest rookie contract at the time.

He was a controversial figure for his public comments and trash talking to other players. In 1989, he was forced to retire after only two seasons with a shoulder injury.

Following his playing days, Bosworth went on to become an actor where he has over 25 credits to his name. Bosworth's first film was the action film Stone Cold in 1991 about an Alabama police officer going undercover. He also appeared in CSI: Miami and The Longest Yard.

Fans on Twitter are a little hot and cold on the selection:

Awesome. Why would anyone have beef with it ? — chuck warner (@chucko24) December 27, 2019

Having Marshawn Lynch back, it's wild they didn't try and get Doug Baldwin or Kam Chancellor — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) December 27, 2019

What do you think?

