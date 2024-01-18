Here's how Providence basketball found its footing in a rout of DePaul on the road

Providence will enter its upcoming Big East bye week with a needed dose of positivity.

Wednesday was finally the night where the Friars got well. A trip to DePaul tends to offer that opportunity for any team, and Providence’s four-game league skid is now a thing of the past.

The last 25 minutes or so at Wintrust Arena were all one-way traffic. The Friars surged past the pitiful Blue Demons, 100-62, to avoid their longest losing streak in conference play since 2011-12.

Devin Carter netted 20 of his game-high 25 points in the first half – including the 1,000th of his college career – and helped Providence pull away for good. DePaul was never a threat while committing 19 turnovers and suffering through a 50-32 deficit on points in the paint.

“I just have pictures in my mind tonight of many plays where we did eliminate losing,” Providence coach Kim English said. “Credit to our guys. They got it done from a lot of areas tonight.”

Devin Carter, shown in a Jan. 3 game against Seton Hall, scored a game-high 25 points in Wednesday's win at DePaul.

The Friars were at the outset of a major rebuild the last time they flirted with an extended conference drought like this. Ed Cooley’s first team in his hometown suffered a pair of four-game losing streaks and a five-game skid against a rugged league 12 years ago. Providence avoided matching that fate in convincing fashion, setting new season highs in points scored, field goals made and adjusted points per possession.

“It’s good for the guys to have some success,” English said. “It's very easy in college basketball when you’re winning, threes are falling and everybody is telling you how great you are.”

It’s the most explosive the Friars have been in a conference game decided in regulation since the 2008-09 campaign. Providence outscored Syracuse, 100-94, in a January home thriller that season as part of a 6-2 conference start. Sharaud Curry led six Friars in double figures with 22 points.

“You eliminate losing by the quality of shots you take – take, not make,” English said. “You just focus on the process. We stayed with it.”

Providence (12-6, 3-4 Big East) opened this one up for good thanks to a 12-2 run into halftime. A six-point advantage was suddenly a 47-31 lead after a dominant final 3:58. Carter netted the last eight points for the Friars, including a layup and a pair of free throws off his own ensuing steal.

“Devin is an absolute warrior,” English said. “He’s playing through illness. He’s been sick the last three nights.”

Corey Floyd Jr. returned to the starting lineup and was a plus-15 in 12 first-half minutes. He helped limit DePaul guard Chico Carter to just four points on 2-for-5 shooting prior to the break. The leading scorer on the season for the Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6) also committed a pair of turnovers and was a minus-13 during his 16 first-half minutes.

“Those guys are having good days in practice,” English said. “We had two of our best practices of the season the last two days. That wasn’t the story in the days before Xavier.”

Rafael Castro also made a meaningful contribution off the bench with Josh Oduro in early foul trouble. Castro netted eight of his 12 points on 3-for-3 shooting and was a plus-19 in 13 first-half minutes. He wound up playing a career-high 22 minutes in the game and made a case for more time in the frontcourt – perhaps even alongside Oduro in a bigger lineup.

“We’ve been figuring it out,” English said. “Roles have changed. Responsibilities have changed. Rotations have changed.

“It’s been frustrating with the outcomes, but I felt all along – even with the blowout against Xavier – there was great opportunity and room for growth.”

Providence was forced into those changes when Bryce Hopkins suffered a season-ending left knee injury in a home loss to Seton Hall on Jan. 3. He underwent ACL reconstruction early Wednesday at Rush University Medical Center in his native Chicago. English and a Friars contingent waited outside the operating room and Hopkins FaceTimed his teammates in the locker room later in the evening.

“His spirits are high,” English said. “This is day one of his road to recovery and we’re really excited to embark on this journey with him.”

PROVIDENCE (100): Oduro 6-8 5-5 17, D.Carter 8-15 7-7 25, Floyd 2-6 2-2 6, Gaines 2-5 0-0 6, Pierre 5-7 1-4 14, Castro 5-6 2-4 12, Dual 3-6 0-1 7, Barron 4-5 2-3 12, Santoro 0-2 1-2 1, Fonts 0-0 0-0 0, O'Haire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-60 20-28 100. DEPAUL (62): Nelson 3-5 0-1 7, Oden 0-8 1-2 1, C.Carter 4-9 0-0 8, Fisher 9-11 1-2 19, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, Raimey 1-8 2-2 5, Henley 3-6 2-2 9, Abass 2-2 0-4 4, Etienne 1-2 0-0 2, Camara 1-3 0-0 2, Sall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 6-13 62.

Halftime_Providence 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Providence 10-25 (Pierre 3-5, Barron 2-2, Gaines 2-5, D.Carter 2-6, Dual 1-3, Floyd 0-2, Santoro 0-2), DePaul 4-17 (Terry 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Henley 1-3, Raimey 1-4, Camara 0-1, C.Carter 0-3, Oden 0-3). Fouled Out_Etienne. Rebounds_Providence 33 (Oduro 9), DePaul 23 (Fisher, Terry 5). Assists_Providence 19 (Pierre 5), DePaul 10 (Terry 4). Total Fouls_Providence 15, DePaul 22. A_2,889 (10,387).

