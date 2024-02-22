Here's how Providence basketball bolstered its resume with a key win at Xavier

CINCINNATI — Providence bolstered its March Madness resume Wednesday night at Cintas Center, picking up its fifth Quadrant 1 victory of the season in a 79-75 win. The Friars got 22 points from Devin Carter, 17 from Jayden Pierre and key block from Ticket Gaines in the game's final seconds.

Both Providence and Xavier entered Wednesday's matchup solidly on the bubble, and the Friars' win could prove very convincing to the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

"It’s the best basketball tournament ever created," Providence coach Kim English said about the NCAA Tournament. "If you want to play in it, you’ll put everything else on the back burner and give all you have for one game at a time. That’s all you can do. I don’t care about the prognosticators. I don’t listen to what bracketologists say. All that stuff – it's fluff. The only thing that matters is us playing to our standards one game at a time."

Feb 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) battles for the ball against Providence Friars guard Jayden Pierre (1) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With the loss, Xavier fell to 5-2 in Quadrant 2 contests, its third straight loss. Xavier was led by its Big 3 of Desmond Claude, Quincy Olivari and Dayvion McKnight, a trio that combined for 57 points. Xavier fell to under .500 in conference play (7-8) for the first time since getting blown out at No. 1 UConn.

Providence led 77-69 with less than three minutes to go, but the Musketeers closed the gap to within a bucket in the final minutes. The Friars were called for over-and-back with 15.1 seconds left and Xavier got a chance to tie or take the lead.

Claude scored 17 points in the second half, largely by attacking the rim. That was the gameplan on the final possession, but Claude was denied at the rim by Gaines and the Friars guard sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Only 35 seconds earlier, Gaines had missed a 3-point attempt that would have put the game out of reach.

"He put his head down for a second – we don’t care about that missed shot. The next play is the most important play. Big-time block, rebound and making the free throws. That’s why you don’t get down," English said.

"I thought I should have made that shot," Gaines said of his 3-point attempt. "But I give credit to my teammates for keeping me engaged. I kind of flipped a switch out of that timeout."

Feb 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Providence Friars guard Ticket Gaines (0) shoots against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After a poor shooting performance in the first half, Providence shot 57.1% from the field over the final 20 minutes when it needed it most. The Friars scored on six consecutive possessions after trailing by as many as seven. After cutting the Xavier lead to one on three different occasions, Providence broke through on back-to-back 3-pointers from Pierre, who had 13 of his 17 points in the second half, to take a 74-69 advantage.

Freshman forward Rich Barron got the start and scored 10 points in the Friars victory. Providence enjoyed a solid performance off the bench from Corey Floyd Jr. (11 points).

"I’m not surprised Rich had 10 or that Corey made some big-time plays. I’m not surprised at his 11 points. Those guys are good players," English said. "That’s the expectation. At this level and beyond, everyone who’s in this program who steps on the court – they have a job to do. We expect them to do it."

Providence entered Wednesday as the No. 275 offensive rebounding club in the nation, according to KenPom, but crashed the glass with success throughout the night, snagging 13 offensive boards. After failing to capitalize on extra shots in the first half, the Friars made up for it in the second with 8 second-chance points which loomed large.

Musketeers coach Sean Miller, who benched starting center Abou Ousmane the entire second half in Newark last week, kept Ousmane out of the starting lineup in favor of Sasa Ciani against the Friars.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) works his way around Providence Friars guard Ticket Gaines (0) in the first half Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Cintas Center.

Ousmane turned in his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. He scored in double figures for the first time since Xavier's win over Georgetown.

After last Wednesday's slow start and loss at Seton Hall, Xavier made energy a focal point of the game plan when Providence came to town and the well-rested Musketeers used their fresh legs to set the tone in the first half.

Xavier, No. 3 in the nation in fast-break points per game (16.56), ripped off a dozen transition points in an up-and-down first half to avoid half-court sets against Providence, the No. 15 team in KenPom in defensive efficiency. McKnight was the anchor of Xavier's hot start, igniting the offense with a personal 7-0 run after Providence had grabbed an early 7-6 advantage.

Feb 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Providence Friars head coach Kim English yells to his team during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Providence trailed by as many as nine but answered with an 12-1 run to take a 31-29 lead. Again, McKnight had an answer with a contested lay-in to give Xavier its first field goal in over three minutes. McKnight fed Olivari on a fast break and a back-door cut for lay-ins and Xavier ended the half on a 9-2 spurt to take a 38-33 lead into the intermission.

Providence shot just 32.4% in the opening 20 minutes and connected on just 4-of-17 attempts from the perimeter. The Friars attacked the glass with success (eight offensive rebounds) but couldn't convert their second-chance opportunities.

Both teams have will have a stiff challenge in their next game, with road tests against No. 7 Marquette. Xavier heads to Fiserv Forum on Sunday looking for its second win (Saint Mary's) of the season against a ranked opponent. Providence has its first off weekend since mid-January before visiting Milwaukee next Wednesday, Feb. 28. The Friars beat the Golden Eagles to open Big East play on Dec. 19 in Providence.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives to the hoop as Providence Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) puts the pressure on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Cintas Center.

PROVIDENCE (79): Oduro 4-5 0-0 9, Barron 3-7 1-2 10, Carter 7-20 7-9 22, Gaines 1-5 4-4 6, Pierre 7-14 0-1 17, Floyd 3-7 4-4 11, Castro 2-2 0-0 4, Dual 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 16-20 79. XAVIER (75): Ciani 0-2 0-0 0, Nemeiksa 2-2 0-2 5, Claude 7-20 7-8 22, McKnight 6-11 3-6 16, Olivari 6-16 3-3 19, Ousmane 6-7 1-2 13, Swain 0-4 0-2 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Nzeh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 14-23 75.

Halftime_Xavier 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Providence 9-28 (Pierre 3-6, Barron 3-7, Oduro 1-1, Floyd 1-3, Carter 1-6, Dual 0-1, Gaines 0-4), Xavier 7-19 (Olivari 4-9, Nemeiksa 1-1, McKnight 1-3, Claude 1-5, Green 0-1). Rebounds_Providence 34 (Carter 11), Xavier 29 (Ousmane 13). Assists_Providence 18 (Carter 7), Xavier 18 (McKnight 6). Total Fouls_Providence 17, Xavier 18.

