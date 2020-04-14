Here's who Pro Football Focus thinks the Bears will pick in 2020 NFL draft

Just because the Bears don't have a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft doesn't mean they won't have an opportunity to land an impact starter from this year's class. In fact, the Bears have a great opportunity to add two starters in the second round at picks 43 and 50.

This is especially true if you take an analytics approach to draft strategy. First-round picks don't carry as much weight in the eyes of numbers crunchers. Instead, it's about having as many swings at adding talent (pick volume) to maximize roster construction on draft weekend.

Unfortunately, the Bears don't check either box. They don't have a first-rounder and they don't have a lot of picks at their disposal. But they do have those two second-round selections, and according to Pro Football Focus' latest NFL mock draft, Chicago has a chance to upgrade its secondary in a big way.

At No. 43, PFF sends the Bears Trevon Diggs, the talented Alabama cornerback who projects as an instant starter in the NFL. At No. 50, Chicago lands Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., who would pair with Eddie Jackson to give the Bears one of the most exciting and talented safety tandems in the league.

Winfield's seven interceptions didn't happen by accident. He's yet another ballhawk who the Bears add to their secondary. They could target offense in the second round, but returning their defense to its dominant 2018 form is their quickest route to Super Bowl contention.

PFF's approach to the Bears' draft is in stark contrast to Mek Kiper, Jr., who sent Chicago two offensive playmakers (and immediate-impact players) in Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet and Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler.

It's going to be an exciting draft weekend for Bears fans despite the lack of a top-32 selection. Chicago's roster is at a point where it's talented enough for Pace to take the best player available with both picks in the second round. Almost every position is in play even with some of the weaker spots on the depth chart -- like PFF noted in the defensive backfield -- that could use early-round attention.

