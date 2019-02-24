Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship

OK, sure. It's easy to say it on Sunday afternoon when all the hard work is done. But seriously, how did you not take Dustin Johnson as your pick to win the WGC-Mexico Championship before the tournament began? Start with the fact that Johnson was a winner at Chapultepec two years ago, followed by a T-7 finish last year. Then there's his impressive record in WGC events overall: five wins and 12 top-10s in 35 starts before his five-stroke triumph this week over Rory McIlroy. Save for Tiger Woods, there is nobody who has benefitted more financially from the World Golf Championship events than DJ.

Here's some numbers that back that up: Adding the $1.745 million he earned from the WGC-Mexico payout for first place this week, Johnson now has earned a collective $14,459,635.42 in WGC tournaments. His career earnings overall are now up to $58,544,641. That means that 24.6 percent of his career earnings on the PGA Tour have come from WGCs alone, which is an even better clip than Tiger, who has made roughly 22.2 percent of his earnings in WGC events.

As for the rest of the field, well they got paid pretty well, too, while watching DJ walk off with the title. Here's the WGC-Mexico payout for every player who played all four rounds this week at Club de golf Chapultepec.

Win: Dustin Johnson, -21, $1,745,000

2: Rory McIlroy, -16, $1,095,000

T-3: Paul Casey, -11, $472,000

T-3: Ian Poulter, -11, $472,000

T-3: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -11, $472,000

T-6: Patrick Cantlay, -10, $261.666.67

T-6: Cameron Smith, -10, $261,666.66

T-6: Sergio Garcia, -10, $261,666.67

9: Justin Thomas, -9, $201,000

T-10: Joost Luiten, -8, $161,500

T-10: Keegan Bradley, -8, $161,500

T-10: Tiger Woods, -8, $161,500

T-10: David Lipsky, -8, $161,500

T-14: Charles Howell III, -7, $128,000

T-14: Xander Schauffele, -7, $128,000

T-14: Patrick Reed, -7, $128,000

T-17: Gary Woodland, -6, $115,500

T-17: Francesco Molinari, -6, $115,500

T-19: Haotong Li, -5, $103,750

T-19: Aaron Wise, -5, $103,750

T-19: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -5, $103,750

T-19: Tyrrell Hatton, -5, $103,750

T-19: Hideki Matsuyama, -5, $103,750

T-19: Tommy Fleetwood, -5, $103,750















































T-25: Tony Finau, -4, $93,250

T-25: Louis Oosthuizen, -4, $93,250

T-27: Brooks Koepka, -3, $85,000

T-27: Bubba Watson, -3, $85,000

T-27: Patton Kizzire, -3, $85,000

T-27: Matthew Fitzpatrick, -3, $85,000

T-27: Danny Willett, -3, $85,000

T-27: Kevin Kisner, -3, $85,000

T-33: Branden Grace, -2, $78,000

T-33: Matt Wallace, -2, $78,000

T-33: Lee Westwood, -2, $78,000

T-36: Rickie Fowler, -1, $75,000

T-36: Kevin Na, -1, $75,000

T-36: Erik van Rooyen, -1, $75,000

T-39: Abraham Ancer, E, $70,500

T-39: Alexander Björk, E, $70,500

T-39: Shugo Imahira, E, $70,500

T-39: Russell Knox, E, $70,500

T-39: Phil Mickelson, E, $70,500

T-39: Webb Simpson, E, $70,500







































T-45: Byeong Hun An, +1, $65,000

T-45: Billy Horschel, +1, $65,000

T-45: Jake McLeod, +1, $65,000

T-45: Thorbjørn Olesen, +1, $65,000

T-45: Jon Rahm, +1, $65,000

50: Matt Kuchar, +2, $62,000

T-51: Satoshi Kodaira, +3, $60,000

T-51: Aaron Rai, +3, $60,000

T-51: Richard Sterne, +3, $60,000

T-54: Jordan Spieth, +4, $57,500

T-54: Henrik Stenson, +4, $57,500

T-56: George Coetzee, +6, $55,500

T-56: Bryson DeChambeau, +6, $55,500

T-58: Emiliano Grillo, +7, $53,500

T-58: Kyle Stanley, +7, $53,500

T-60: Adrian Otaegui, +8, $51,750

T-60: Shubhankar Sharma, +8, $51,750

T-62: Marc Leishman, +9, $50,500

T-62: Shane Lowry, +9, $50,500

T-62: Alex Noren, +9, $50,500

T-65: Tom Lewis, +10, $49,625

T-65: Chez Reavie, +10, $49,625

T-67: Ryan Fox, +11, $49,125

T-67: Eddie Pepperell, +11, $49,125

69: Lucas Bjerregaard, +13, $48,750

70: Matthew Millar, +17, $48,500

71: Shaun Norris, +20, $48,250





















































