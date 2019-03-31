Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

You could make the argument it's not the money they're really playing for at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. It the title. Or more specifically the two-year PGA Tour exemption that comes with that title. The winner's check of $540,000 that went to Graeme McDowell for winning in the Dominican Republic on Sunday will spend just find, but knowing he's playing on the tour for the next two seasons might just be more valuable to the 39-year-old.

As for the rest of the field, here's the prize money payout for every golfer who played all four rounds this week at Puntacana.

Win: Graeme McDowell, -18, $540,000

T-2: Mackenzie Hughes, -17, $264,000

T-2: Chris Stroud, -17, $264,000

4: Jonathan Byrd, -16, $144,000

T-5: Kelly Kraft, -15, $114,000

T-5: Chip McDaniel, -15, $114,000

T-7: Aaron Baddeley, -14, $93,500

T-7: Sungjae Im, -14, $93,500

T-7: George McNeill, -14, $93,500

T-10: Kramer Hickok, -13, $78,000

T-10: D.J. Trahan, -13, $78,000

T-12: Sam Burns, -12, $57,000

T-12: Joel Dahmen, -12, $57,000

T-12: Paul Dunne, -12, $57,000

T-12: Grayson Murray, -12, $57,000

T-12: Brady Schnell, -12, $57,000

T-12: Ben Silverman, -12, $57,000

T-18: Dylan Frittelli, -11, $40,500

T-18: David Hearn, -11, $40,500

T-18: Matt Jones, -11, $40,500

T-18: Seth Reeves, -11, $40,500









































T-22: Jonas Blixt, -10, $30,000

T-22: Jim Knous, -10, $30,000

T-22: David Lipsky, -10, $30,000

T-22: Peter Uihlein, -10, $30,000

T-26: Julián Etulain, -9, $21,300

T-26: Seungsu Han, -9, $21,300

T-26: Stephan Jaeger, -9, $21,300

T-26: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -9, $21,300

T-26: Denny McCarthy, -9, $21,300

T-26: Sepp Straka, -9, $21,300

T-26: Jhonattan Vegas, -9, $21,300

T-33: Daniel Chopra, -8, $15,850

T-33: Ben Crane, -8, $15,850

T-33: Thomas Detry, -8, $15,850

T-33: Freddie Jacobson, -8, $15,850

T-33: Alex Prugh, -8, $15,850

T-33: Adam Schenk, -8, $15,850

T-39: Dominic Bozzelli, -7, $12,300

T-39: Brice Garnett, -7, $12,300

T-39: Carlos Ortiz, -7, $12,300

T-39: Rory Sabbatini, -7, $12,300

T-39: Brendon Todd, -7, $12,300











































T-44: Charlie Beljan, -6, $8,670

T-44: Roberto Díaz, -6, $8,670

T-44: Brandon Harkins, -6, $8,670

T-44: Martin Piller, -6, $8,670

T-44: Seamus Power, -6, $8,670

T-44: Wes Roach, -6, $8,670

T-44: Shawn Stefani, -6, $8,670

T-44: Tyrone Van Aswegen, -6, $8,670

T-52: Max Homa, -5, $6,926

T-52: John Merrick, -5, $6,926

T-52: Cameron Tringale, -5, $6,926

T-52: Chris Couch, -5, $6,926

T-52: Joey Garber, -5, $6,926

T-52: Curtis Luck, -5, $6,926

T-52: Hunter Mahan, -5, $6,926

T-59: Sangmoon Bae, -4, $6,630

T-59: Tyler Duncan, -4, $6,630

T-61: Jim Herman, -3, $6,450

T-61: Hank Lebioda, -3, $6,450

T-61: Trey Mullinax, -3, $6,450

T-61: Charl Schwartzel, -3, $6,450

T-65: Harris English, -2, $6,270

T-65: Parker McLachlin, -2, $6,270

T-67: John Chin, -1, $6,150

T-67: John Senden, -1, $6,150

T-69: Jason Bohn, +2, $5,970

T-69: Derek Fathauer, +2, $5,970

T-69: Julio Santos, +2, $5,970

T-69: Ryan Vermeer, +2, $5,970

73: Chad Campbell, +5, $5,820

74: Omar Uresti, +10, $5,760





























































