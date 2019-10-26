Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Zozo Championship
As the players slosh through the rain-delayed Zozo Championship, sticking around for a Monday finish to the first PGA Tour stop held in Japan, they can rest assure that all the effort will be rewarded.
The total purse being given out for the no-cut, limited-field event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo is $9.75 million. That matches the largest prize money payout for any tournament on the PGA Tour that isn’t a major championship, a WGC or the Players. It’s not just the winner who will take home more than $1 million ($1,755,000 to be exact), but so will the runner-up ($1,053,000).
Below is the prize money payout for each place in the tournament. After the finish on Monday, we’ll update the post with the amount every individual player earned for making the trip to Japan.
Win: $1,755,000
2: $1,053,000
3: $663,000
4: $468,000
5: $390,000
6: $351,000
7: $326,625
8: $302,250
9: $282,750
10: $263,250
11: $243,750
12: $224,250
13: $204,750
14: $185,250
15: $173,940
16: $163,410
17: $153,660
18: $143,910
19: $134,160
20: $124,410
21: $114,660
22: $106,860
23: $99,060
24: $91,260
25: $83,460
26: $75,660
27: $72,735
28: $69,810
29: $66,885
30: $63,960
31: $61,035
32: $58,110
33: $55,185
34: $52,747.50
35: $50,310
36: $47,872.50
37: $45,435
38: $43,485
39: $41,535
40: $39,585
41: $37,635
42: $35,685
43: $33,735
44: $31,785
45: $29,835
46: $27,885
47: $25,935
48: $24,375
49: $23,010
50: $22,230
51: $21,645
52: $21,060
53: $20,670
54: $20,280
55: $20,085
56: $19,890
57: $19,695
58: $19,500
59: $19,305
60: $19,110
61: $18,915
62: $18,720
63: $18,525
64: $18,330
65: $18,135
66: $17,940
67: $17,745
68: $17,550
69: $17,355
70: $17,160
71: $16,965
72: $16,770
73: $16,575
74: $16,380
75: $16,185
76: $15,990
77: $15,795
78: $15,600
