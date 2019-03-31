Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship
Survive and advance is the motto of this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. The winner at Austin Country Club, site of the event once again in 2019, will have to fight his way through three rounds of group play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to become one of the 16 players to advance into the knockout portion of the championship. From there, he'll have to win four matches over two days to claim the Walter Hagen Cup and the winner's check of $1.745 million from the purse of $10.25 million.
Suffice it to say, the more you advance, the more you'll collect in terms of prize money. All the players who were eliminated in group play earn up to $125,000. Here's how much money will be dolled out for each golfer who advances to the knockout round at Austin Country Club.
Winner: $1,745,000
Runner-up: $1,095,000
Third: $712,000
Fourth: $574,000
Quarterfinals (T-5):
Tiger Woods, $315,000
Sergio Garcia, $315,000
Louis Oosthuizen, $315,000
Kevin Na, $315,000
Round of 16 (T-9):
Henrik Stenson, $167,000
Rory McIlroy, $167,000
Tyrrell Hatton, $167,000
Branden Grace, $167,000
Marc Leishman, $167,000
Haotong Li, $167,000
Paul Casey, $167,000
Justin Rose, $167,000
And here's how much money the rest of the field will earn for their efforts:
T-17 (2 points)
Jim Furyk, $108,428
Justin Hardin, $108,428
J.B. Holmes, $108,428
Ian Poulter, $108,428
Alex Noren, $108,428
Abraham Ancer, $108,428
Gary Woodland, $108,428
T-24 (1.5 points) Justin Thomas, $81,312
Patrick Cantlay, $81,312
Brandt Snedeker, $81,312
Xander Schauffele, $81,312
Rafa Cabrera Bello, $81,312
Jon Rahm, $81,312
Patrick Reed, $81,312
Shane Lowry, $81,312
Hideki Matsuyama, $81,312
Tommy Fleetwood, $81,312
Kyle Stanley, $81,312
Tom Lewis, $81,312
Charles Howell III, $81,312
Satoshi Kodaira, $81,312
Jordan Spieth, $81,312
Billy Horschel, $81,312
T-40 (1 point)
Phil Mickelson, $62,500
Keegan Bradley, $62,500
Matt Wallace, $62,500
Aaron Wise, $62,500
Luke List, $62,500
Andrew Putnam, $62,500
Dustin Johnson, $62,500
Byeong Hun An, $62,500
Bryson DeChambeau, $62,500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $62,500
Russell Knox, $62,500
Tony Finau, $62,500
Keith Mitchell, $62,500
Thorbjorn Olesen, $62,500
Bubba Watson, $62,500
Emiliano Grillo, $62,500
T-56 (.5 points)
Lee Westwood, $53,000
Chez Reavie, $53,000
Brooks Koepka, $53,000
Webb Simpson, $53,000
Eddie Pepperell, $53,000
T-61 (0 points)
Jason Day, $50,750
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $50,750
Si Woo Kim, $50,750
Cameron Smith, $50,750
