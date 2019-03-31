Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship

Survive and advance is the motto of this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. The winner at Austin Country Club, site of the event once again in 2019, will have to fight his way through three rounds of group play on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to become one of the 16 players to advance into the knockout portion of the championship. From there, he'll have to win four matches over two days to claim the Walter Hagen Cup and the winner's check of $1.745 million from the purse of $10.25 million.

Suffice it to say, the more you advance, the more you'll collect in terms of prize money. All the players who were eliminated in group play earn up to $125,000. Here's how much money will be dolled out for each golfer who advances to the knockout round at Austin Country Club.

Winner: $1,745,000

Runner-up: $1,095,000

Third: $712,000

Fourth: $574,000







Quarterfinals (T-5):

Tiger Woods, $315,000

Sergio Garcia, $315,000

Louis Oosthuizen, $315,000

Kevin Na, $315,000









Round of 16 (T-9):

Henrik Stenson, $167,000

Rory McIlroy, $167,000

Tyrrell Hatton, $167,000

Branden Grace, $167,000

Marc Leishman, $167,000

Haotong Li, $167,000

Paul Casey, $167,000

Justin Rose, $167,000

















And here's how much money the rest of the field will earn for their efforts:

T-17 (2 points)

Jim Furyk, $108,428

Justin Hardin, $108,428

J.B. Holmes, $108,428

Ian Poulter, $108,428

Alex Noren, $108,428

Abraham Ancer, $108,428

Gary Woodland, $108,428















T-24 (1.5 points) Justin Thomas, $81,312

Patrick Cantlay, $81,312

Brandt Snedeker, $81,312

Xander Schauffele, $81,312

Rafa Cabrera Bello, $81,312

Jon Rahm, $81,312

Patrick Reed, $81,312

Shane Lowry, $81,312

Hideki Matsuyama, $81,312

Tommy Fleetwood, $81,312

Kyle Stanley, $81,312

Tom Lewis, $81,312

Charles Howell III, $81,312

Satoshi Kodaira, $81,312

Jordan Spieth, $81,312

Billy Horschel, $81,312































T-40 (1 point)

Phil Mickelson, $62,500

Keegan Bradley, $62,500

Matt Wallace, $62,500

Aaron Wise, $62,500

Luke List, $62,500

Andrew Putnam, $62,500

Dustin Johnson, $62,500

Byeong Hun An, $62,500

Bryson DeChambeau, $62,500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $62,500

Russell Knox, $62,500

Tony Finau, $62,500

Keith Mitchell, $62,500

Thorbjorn Olesen, $62,500

Bubba Watson, $62,500

Emiliano Grillo, $62,500

































T-56 (.5 points)

Lee Westwood, $53,000

Chez Reavie, $53,000

Brooks Koepka, $53,000

Webb Simpson, $53,000

Eddie Pepperell, $53,000











T-61 (0 points)

Jason Day, $50,750

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $50,750

Si Woo Kim, $50,750

Cameron Smith, $50,750









