Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Imagine spending New Year’s week on a tropical island, you and your family staying in a luxurious resort, spending a few days sightseeing, maybe lounging around a pool or the beach. Now imagine you’re getting paid at least $64,000 to do it. Such is the difficult life for the 34 players in the field at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. When you talk about the spoils of winning on the PGA Tour, the two-year exemption and the invites to the Masters, PGA Championship and the Players are usually the first things that come to mind. But the chance to play at Kapalua Resort on Maui in the no-cut, limited-field tournament is much appreciated come the first week in January.

This year, playing on the renovated Plantation Course, 2019’s tournament winners are competed for an overall purse is $6.7 million with a prize money payout to winner Justin Thomas of $1.34 million. And, like we said, there’s no cut, so every player who completes all four rounds is guaranteed to make no worse than $64K, minus expenses. Carry all the one as you do the math, and it still works out to one fantastic working vacation.

Here is the prize money payout for every golfer competing this week. Aloha!

Win: Justin Thomas, -14, $1,340,000

P-2: Patrick Reed, -14, $636,000

P-2: Xander Schauffele, -14, $636,000

4: Patrick Cantlay, -11, $378,000

T-5: Rickie Fowler, -10, $285,000

T-5: Joaquin Niemann, -10, $285,000

T-7: Dustin Johnson, -9, $206,000

T-7: Collin Morikawa, -9, $206,000

T-7: Gary Woodland, -9, $206,000

10: Jon Rahm, -8, $179,000

T-11: J.T. Poston, -7, $162,500

T-11: Matthew Wolff, -7, $162,500

13: Lanto Griffin, -6, $147,000

T-14: Cameron Champ, -4, $127,333

T-14: Kevin Kisner, -4, $127,333

T-14: Matt Kuchar, -4, $127,333

T-17: Sebastián Muñoz, -3, $106,000

T-17: Ryan Palmer, -3, $106,000

T-19: Paul Casey, -2, $90,500

T-19: Corey Conners, -2, $90,500

T-19: Tyler Duncan, -2, $90,500

T-19: Nate Lashley, -2, $90,500











































T-23: Adam Long, -1, $80,500

T-23: Graeme McDowell, -1, $80,500

T-25: Max Homa, E, $75,000

T-25: Sung Kang, E, $75,000

T-27: Jim Herman, +1, $71,000

T-27: Chez Reavie, +1, $71,000

29: Brendon Todd, +2, $69,000

30: J.B. Holmes, +4, $68,000

31: Dylan Frittelli, +5, $67,000

T-32: Keith Mitchell, +10, $65,500

T-32: Kevin Na, +10, $65,500

34: Martin Trainer, +18, $64,000























