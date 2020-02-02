Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

So far, so good. As the Waste Management Phoenix Open goes, the 2020 edition has been a fairly quiet affair. Or at least as quiet as you can get from a tournament that had north of 200,000 fans in attendance at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday and will no doubt have a lively crowd once more on Sunday. Perhaps we’re still just having flashbacks to a year ago when the tournament saw various shards of chaos sprinkled throughout.

Remember Friday’s two-stroke penalty for Denny McCarthy when his caddie was deemed to be standing behind him when he hit his approach? Then there was the player revolt over the rules with the two-stroke penalty being rescinded. And then there was Sunday’s wet (!) and wild finish, when eventual champ Rickie Fowler made a double bogey and a triple bogey in the final round, lost a five-stroke lead and still wound up winning the tournament with a closing three-over 74 is among the more amazing finishes in recent tour history.

By comparison, Tony Finau taking a one-stroke lead this year over Webb Simpson with a Sunday forecast of 75 degrees and sunny skies seems downright.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That said, it’s likely to be a competitive day at TPC Scottsdale, where the 67 golfers who made the cut are playing for a total prize money payout of $7.3 million, with the winner earning $1.314 million. In the last 10 years of the event, the champion has emerged in a playoff four times while winning by just one stroke four other times. Fowler won by two shots last year and the one other blowout in the last decade was Phil Mickelson’s four-stroke win in 2013.

Meanwhile, here’s the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the cut this week at TPC Scottsdale. We’ll update the post after the tournament to list specifically how much each player earned.

Win: $1,314,000

2: $795,700

3: $503,700

4: $357,700

5: $299,300

6: $264,625

7: $246,375

8: $228,125

9: $213,525

10: $198,925

11: $184,325

12: $169,725

13: $155,125

14: $140,525

15: $133,225

16: $125,925

17: $118,625

18: $111,325

19: $104,025

20: $96,725







































Story continues

RELATED: Behind the scenes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where managing the fun is serious business

21: $89,425

22: $82,125

23: $76,285

24: $70,445

25: $64,605

26: $58,765

27: $56,575

28: $54,385

29: $52,195

30: $50,005

31: $47,815

32: $45,625

33: $43,435

34: $41,610

35: $39,785

36: $37,960

37: $36,135

38: $34,675

39: $33,215

40: $31,755







































RELATED: PGA Tour to honor Kobe Bryant during final round at TPC Scottsdale

41: $30,295

42: $28,835

43: $27,375

44: $25,915

45: $24,455

46: $22,995

47: $21,535

48: $20,367

49: $19,345

50: $18,761

51: $18,323

52: $17,885

53: $17,593

54: $17,301

55: $17,155

56: $17,009

57: $16,863

58: $16,717

59: $16,571

60: $16,425

61: $16,279

62: $16,133

63: $15,987

64: $15,841

65: $15,695

66: $15,549

67: $15,403





















































WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

