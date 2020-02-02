Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open
So far, so good. As the Waste Management Phoenix Open goes, the 2020 edition has been a fairly quiet affair. Or at least as quiet as you can get from a tournament that had north of 200,000 fans in attendance at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday and will no doubt have a lively crowd once more on Sunday. Perhaps we’re still just having flashbacks to a year ago when the tournament saw various shards of chaos sprinkled throughout.
Remember Friday’s two-stroke penalty for Denny McCarthy when his caddie was deemed to be standing behind him when he hit his approach? Then there was the player revolt over the rules with the two-stroke penalty being rescinded. And then there was Sunday’s wet (!) and wild finish, when eventual champ Rickie Fowler made a double bogey and a triple bogey in the final round, lost a five-stroke lead and still wound up winning the tournament with a closing three-over 74 is among the more amazing finishes in recent tour history.
By comparison, Tony Finau taking a one-stroke lead this year over Webb Simpson with a Sunday forecast of 75 degrees and sunny skies seems downright.
That said, it’s likely to be a competitive day at TPC Scottsdale, where the 67 golfers who made the cut are playing for a total prize money payout of $7.3 million, with the winner earning $1.314 million. In the last 10 years of the event, the champion has emerged in a playoff four times while winning by just one stroke four other times. Fowler won by two shots last year and the one other blowout in the last decade was Phil Mickelson’s four-stroke win in 2013.
Meanwhile, here’s the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the cut this week at TPC Scottsdale. We’ll update the post after the tournament to list specifically how much each player earned.
Win: $1,314,000
2: $795,700
3: $503,700
4: $357,700
5: $299,300
6: $264,625
7: $246,375
8: $228,125
9: $213,525
10: $198,925
11: $184,325
12: $169,725
13: $155,125
14: $140,525
15: $133,225
16: $125,925
17: $118,625
18: $111,325
19: $104,025
20: $96,725
21: $89,425
22: $82,125
23: $76,285
24: $70,445
25: $64,605
26: $58,765
27: $56,575
28: $54,385
29: $52,195
30: $50,005
31: $47,815
32: $45,625
33: $43,435
34: $41,610
35: $39,785
36: $37,960
37: $36,135
38: $34,675
39: $33,215
40: $31,755
41: $30,295
42: $28,835
43: $27,375
44: $25,915
45: $24,455
46: $22,995
47: $21,535
48: $20,367
49: $19,345
50: $18,761
51: $18,323
52: $17,885
53: $17,593
54: $17,301
55: $17,155
56: $17,009
57: $16,863
58: $16,717
59: $16,571
60: $16,425
61: $16,279
62: $16,133
63: $15,987
64: $15,841
65: $15,695
66: $15,549
67: $15,403
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest