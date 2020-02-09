Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
There are certain golf courses played on the PGA Tour where the prize money earned for winning the event is secondary to the bragging rights that come with a victory. Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of those courses.
Nick Taylor, the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one stroke over Phil Mickelson entering Sunday’s final round, is among those who’s admiration for Pebble Beach would make a win on the famed course all the more meaningful. He spoke earlier in the week about how fond he is of Pebble, having grown up on a Poa annua course in his native Canada.
“Yeah, I really love coming to this stop,” Taylor said. “I feel like from here and the next few months, are probably my favorite stretch of golf tournaments.”
It’s not just Taylor that has admiration for Pebble Beach, though. So does Mickelson, who also knows a thing or five about winning at Pebble Beach. The 49-year-old is the defending champion and trying for a record sixth win in the tournament.
It will be the first time Taylor has been paired with Mickelson on tour, and Taylor knows he will have a challenge on hand given Mickelson’s experience on the course and the fact he will be a fan favorite on Sunday.
“I’m sure I won’t be the crowd favorite,” Taylor said.
“Not having played with Phil, it's going to be a new experience, for that reason,” Taylor said. “Not really trying to pay attention to what he's doing. Obviously, if he makes a putt, or great shot, the crowd’s going to go wild. I’ve just got to do my own thing, try to block all that out. Easier said than done, without having done it before, but I’ll do the best I can.”
What would be best is to probably forget about the prize money payout that’s also on the line. The purse at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is $7.8 million with the winner taking home $1.4 million. Here’s the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the 54-hole cut. Check back after the end of the final round and we’ll update with how much each golfer earned this week at Pebble.
Win: $1,404,000
2: $850,200
3: $538,200
4: $382,200
5: $319,800
6: $282,750
7: $263,250
8: $243,750
9: $228,150
10: $212,550
11: $196,950
12: $181,350
13: $165,750
14: $150,150
15: $142,350
16: $134,550
17: $126,750
18: $118,950
19: $111,150
20: $103,350
21: $95,550
22: $87,750
23: $81,510
24: $75,270
25: $69,030
26: $62,790
27: $60,450
28: $58,110
29: $55,770
30: $53,430
31: $51,090
32: $48,750
33: $46,410
34: $44,460
35: $42,510
36: $40,560
37: $38,610
38: $37,050
39: $35,490
40: $33,930
41: $32,370
42: $30,810
43: $29,250
44: $27,690
45: $26,130
46: $24,570
47: $23,010
48: $21,762
49: $20,670
50: $20,046
51: $19,578
52: $19,110
53: $18,798
54: $18,486
55: $18,330
56: $18,174
57: $18,018
58: $17,862
59: $17,706
60: $17,550
61: $17,394
62: $17,238
63: $17,082
64: $16,926
65: $16,770
66: $16,614
67: $16,458
68: $16,302
