Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar, the co-leaders of the Genesis Invitational at 10 under heading into Sunday’s final round, have played in the tournament 27 times and made a collective $3.9 million, while missing the cut just twice. And yet the trio has recorded a surprisingly low seven top-10 finishes between them, Scott having won unofficially won the tournament in 2005 when they could only get in 36 holes, and a second-place showing in 2006.

History then suggests that one of the three, ranked Nos. 1, 16 and 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will emerge as the winner … or they all just might flame out on Sunday at Riviera Country Club. Either way, it’s likely to be entertaining as they vie for the first-place check of $1.674 million from the overall purse of $9.3 million.

Here is the prize money payout breakdown for every golfer who made the cut this week in Pacific Palisades, Calif. We’ll update this after the tournament to include the names of all the players and how much they earned.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Win: 1,674,000

2: $1,013,700

3: $641,700

4: $455,700

5: $381,300

6: $337,125

7: $313,875

8: $290,625

9: $272,025

10: $253,425

11: $234,825

12: $216,225

13: $197,625

14: $179,025

15: $169,725

16: $160,425

17: $151,125

18: $141,825

19: $132,525

20: $123,225







































RELATED: You'll never relate to a tour pro more than this nightmarish bunker meltdown

21: $113,925

22: $104,625

23: $97,185

24: $89,745

25: $82,305

26: $74,865

27: $72,075

28: $69,285

29: $66,495

30: $63,705

31: $60,915

32: $58,125

33: $55,335

34: $53,010

35: $50,685

36: $48,360

37: $46,035

38: $44,175

39: $42,315

40: $40,455







































RELATED: What it means for the Genesis Invitational to become a elevated-status event

41: $38,595

42: $36,735

43: $34,875

44: $33,015

45: $31,155

46: $29,295

47: $27,435

48: $25,947

49: $24,645

50: $23,901

51: $23,343

52: $22,785

53: $22,413

54: $22,041

55: $21,855

56: $21,669

57: $21,483

58: $21,297

59: $21,111

60: $20,925







































Story continues

RELATED: No golfer was happier to make the cut at Riviera than this one

61: $20,739

62: $20,553

63: $20,367

64: $20,181

65: $19,995

66: $19,809

67: $19,623

68: $19,437















WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

