Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar, the co-leaders of the Genesis Invitational at 10 under heading into Sunday’s final round, have played in the tournament 27 times and made a collective $3.9 million, while missing the cut just twice. And yet the trio has recorded a surprisingly low seven top-10 finishes between them, Scott having won unofficially won the tournament in 2005 when they could only get in 36 holes, and a second-place showing in 2006.
History then suggests that one of the three, ranked Nos. 1, 16 and 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will emerge as the winner … or they all just might flame out on Sunday at Riviera Country Club. Either way, it’s likely to be entertaining as they vie for the first-place check of $1.674 million from the overall purse of $9.3 million.
Here is the prize money payout breakdown for every golfer who made the cut this week in Pacific Palisades, Calif. We’ll update this after the tournament to include the names of all the players and how much they earned.
Win: 1,674,000
2: $1,013,700
3: $641,700
4: $455,700
5: $381,300
6: $337,125
7: $313,875
8: $290,625
9: $272,025
10: $253,425
11: $234,825
12: $216,225
13: $197,625
14: $179,025
15: $169,725
16: $160,425
17: $151,125
18: $141,825
19: $132,525
20: $123,225
RELATED: You'll never relate to a tour pro more than this nightmarish bunker meltdown
21: $113,925
22: $104,625
23: $97,185
24: $89,745
25: $82,305
26: $74,865
27: $72,075
28: $69,285
29: $66,495
30: $63,705
31: $60,915
32: $58,125
33: $55,335
34: $53,010
35: $50,685
36: $48,360
37: $46,035
38: $44,175
39: $42,315
40: $40,455
RELATED: What it means for the Genesis Invitational to become a elevated-status event
41: $38,595
42: $36,735
43: $34,875
44: $33,015
45: $31,155
46: $29,295
47: $27,435
48: $25,947
49: $24,645
50: $23,901
51: $23,343
52: $22,785
53: $22,413
54: $22,041
55: $21,855
56: $21,669
57: $21,483
58: $21,297
59: $21,111
60: $20,925
RELATED: No golfer was happier to make the cut at Riviera than this one
61: $20,739
62: $20,553
63: $20,367
64: $20,181
65: $19,995
66: $19,809
67: $19,623
68: $19,437
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest