Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open
When you’ve won a tournament seven times, as Tiger Woods has the Farmers Insurance Open, it’s no surprise that you’re going to be the all-time money winner in the event. Entering the week at Torrey Pines, Woods had made $6.995 million in prize money in 18 Farmers starts. Trailing Woods in the No. 2 spot was Brandt Snedeker with $3.982 million. That leaves Snedeker more than $3 million behind Tiger, which seems like a pretty amazing gap (Woods has earned 1.75 times as much Snedeker). Except that it’s not the biggest advantage Tiger holds in any single PGA Tour event. It’s not even the second biggest advantage.
Remember that Tiger is the all-time money leader in 11 PGA Tour events (counting the first-year Zozo Championship), including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic (formerly WGC-Bridgestone at Firestone) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In these two tournaments, Tiger is not only the leading money winner, but has won three times as much as the No. 2 in Memphis and 2.8 times as much as the No. 2 at Bay Hill.
There is the potential for Snedeker to close the gap on Woods on Sunday. Snedeker is T-7 entering the final round while Woods is T-14. But it will be years until anyone passes Woods for No. 1.
Meanwhile, they’re playing for a total prize money payout of $7.5 million with the winner receiving $1.35 million. Here’s the breakdown of the prize money payout for each spot among the players who have made the cut. We’ll update the post after play ends on Sunday to list how much each golfer earned.
Win: $1,350,000
2: $817,500
3: $517,500
4: $367,500
5: $307,500
6: $271,875
7: $253,125
8: $234,375
9: $219,375
10: $204,375
11: $189,375
12: $174,375
13: $159,375
14: $144,375
15: $136,875
16: $129,375
17: $121,875
18: $114,375
19: $106,875
20: $99,375
21: $91,875
22: $84,375
23: $78,375
24: $72,375
25: $66,375
26: $60,375
27: $58,125
28: $55,875
29: $53,625
30: $51,375
31: $49,125
32: $46,875
33: $44,625
34: $42,750
35: $40,875
36: $39,000
37: $37,125
38: $35,625
39: $34,125
40: $32,625
41: $31,125
42: $29,625
43: $28,125
44: $26,625
45: $25,125
46: $23,625
47: $22,125
48: $20,925
49: $19,875
50: $19,275
51: $18,825
52: $18,375
53: $18,075
54: $17,775
55: $17,625
56: $17,475
57: $17,325
58: $17,175
59: $17,025
60: $16,875
61: $16,725
62: $16,575
63: $16,425
64: $16,275
65: $16,125
66: $15,975
67: $15,825
68: $15,675
69: $15,525
70: $15,375
71: $15,225
72: $15,075
73: $14,925
74: $14,775
75: $14,625
76: $14,475
77: $14,325
78: $14,175
