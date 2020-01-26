Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

When you’ve won a tournament seven times, as Tiger Woods has the Farmers Insurance Open, it’s no surprise that you’re going to be the all-time money winner in the event. Entering the week at Torrey Pines, Woods had made $6.995 million in prize money in 18 Farmers starts. Trailing Woods in the No. 2 spot was Brandt Snedeker with $3.982 million. That leaves Snedeker more than $3 million behind Tiger, which seems like a pretty amazing gap (Woods has earned 1.75 times as much Snedeker). Except that it’s not the biggest advantage Tiger holds in any single PGA Tour event. It’s not even the second biggest advantage.

Remember that Tiger is the all-time money leader in 11 PGA Tour events (counting the first-year Zozo Championship), including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic (formerly WGC-Bridgestone at Firestone) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In these two tournaments, Tiger is not only the leading money winner, but has won three times as much as the No. 2 in Memphis and 2.8 times as much as the No. 2 at Bay Hill.

There is the potential for Snedeker to close the gap on Woods on Sunday. Snedeker is T-7 entering the final round while Woods is T-14. But it will be years until anyone passes Woods for No. 1.

Meanwhile, they’re playing for a total prize money payout of $7.5 million with the winner receiving $1.35 million. Here’s the breakdown of the prize money payout for each spot among the players who have made the cut. We’ll update the post after play ends on Sunday to list how much each golfer earned.

Win: $1,350,000

2: $817,500

3: $517,500

4: $367,500

5: $307,500

6: $271,875

7: $253,125

8: $234,375

9: $219,375

10: $204,375

11: $189,375

12: $174,375

13: $159,375

14: $144,375

15: $136,875

16: $129,375

17: $121,875

18: $114,375

19: $106,875

20: $99,375







































21: $91,875

22: $84,375

23: $78,375

24: $72,375

25: $66,375

26: $60,375

27: $58,125

28: $55,875

29: $53,625

30: $51,375

31: $49,125

32: $46,875

33: $44,625

34: $42,750

35: $40,875

36: $39,000

37: $37,125

38: $35,625

39: $34,125

40: $32,625







































41: $31,125

42: $29,625

43: $28,125

44: $26,625

45: $25,125

46: $23,625

47: $22,125

48: $20,925

49: $19,875

50: $19,275

51: $18,825

52: $18,375

53: $18,075

54: $17,775

55: $17,625

56: $17,475

57: $17,325

58: $17,175

59: $17,025

60: $16,875







































61: $16,725

62: $16,575

63: $16,425

64: $16,275

65: $16,125

66: $15,975

67: $15,825

68: $15,675

69: $15,525

70: $15,375

71: $15,225

72: $15,075

73: $14,925

74: $14,775

75: $14,625

76: $14,475

77: $14,325

78: $14,175



































