Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii

For the 19th straight time, Charles Howell III has made the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for the 40-year-old, who obviously feels comfortable playing at Waialae Country Club, as he’s never not played all four rounds in Honolulu. During this time, Howell has accumulated $2.8 million in earnings in the event, more than any player in the tournament’s history. That’s a pretty amazing feat, too, considering he has never won it.

Howell was within shouting distance of the leaders entering Sunday’s final round (T-11, seven back of Brendan Steele and four out of second), but a one-under 69 wasn't enough for him to finally pull out a victory at Waialae. Nevertheless, he remained the tournament’s all-time money winner with his T-12 finish. No. 2 on Sony's all-time money list is Jerry Kelly, who 1) played in this week's event as a past champion, 2) made the cut but tied for 45th.

This week’s purse was $6.6 million with playoff winner Cameron Smith prize money payout totaling $1.188 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for each play at the Sony.

Win: Cameron Smith, 269/-11, $1,188,000

P2: Brendan Steele, 269/-11, $719,400

3: Webb Simpson, 270/-10, $455,400

T-4: Kevin Kisner, 271/-9, $277,750

T-4: Graeme McDowell, 271/-9, $277,750

T-4: Ryan Palmer, 271/-9, $277,750

T-7: Lanto Griffin, 272/-8, $214,500

T-7: Ted Potter, Jr., 272/-8, $214,500

T-9: Cameron Davis, 273/-7, $179,850

T-9: Bo Hoag, 273/-7, $179,850

T-9: Henrik Norlander, 273/-7, $179,850

T-12: Keegan Bradley, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Corey Conners, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Joel Dahmen, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Tom Hoge, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Charles Howell III, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Peter Malnati, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Hideki Matsuyama, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Brandt Snedeker, 274/-6, $116,050

T-12: Vaughn Taylor, 274/-6, $116,050







































T-21: Mark Anderson, 275/-5, $64,350

T-21: Emiliano Grillo, 275/-5, $64,350

T-21: Sungjae Im, 275/-5, $64,350

T-21: Collin Morikawa, 275/-5, $64,350

T-21: Rob Oppenheim, 275/-5, $64,350

T-21: Rory Sabbatini, 275/-5, $64,350

T-21: Brendon Todd, 275/-5, $64,350

T-28: Zach Johnson, 276/-4, $46,200

T-28: Marc Leishman, 276/-4, $46,200

T-28: Sam Ryder, 276/-4, $46,200

T-28: D.J. Trahan, 276/-4, $46,200

T-32: Brian Harman, 277/-3, $36,850

T-32: Russell Knox, 277/-3, $36,850

T-32: Matthew NeSmith, 277/-3, $36,850

T-32: Alex Noren, 277/-3, $36,850

T-32: Nick Taylor, 277/-3, $36,850

T-32: Tim Wilkinson, 277/-3, $36,850

T-38: Abraham Ancer, 278/-2, $27,390

T-38: Daniel Berger, 278/-2, $27,390

T-38: Michael Gellerman, 278/-2, $27,390

T-38: Matt Jones, 278/-2, $27,390

T-38: Patrick Rodgers, 278/-2, $27,390

T-38: Chase Seiffert, 278/-2, $27,390

T-38: Michael Thompson, 278/-2, $27,390















































T-45: Joseph Bramlett, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Kramer Hickok, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Rikuya Hoshino, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Jerry Kelly, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Ben Martin, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Pat Perez, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Scott Piercy, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-45: Jimmy Walker, 279/-1, $18,496.50

T-53: Nate Lashley, 280/E, $15,609

T-53: Carlos Ortiz, 280/E, $15,609

T-53: Sepp Straka, 280/E, $15,609

T-53: Brian Stuard, 280/E, $15,609

T-57: Rhein Gibson, 281/+1, $14,916

T-57: Scott Harrington, 281/+1, $14,916

T-57: Harry Higgs, 281/+1, $14,916

T-57: Joaquin Niemann, 281/+1, $14,916

T-57: Andrew Putnam, 281/+1, $14,916

T-57: Hudson Swafford, 281/+1, $14,916

T-63: Zac Blair, 282/+2, $14,388

T-63: Talor Gooch, 282/+2, $14,388

65: Mikumu Horikawa, 283/+3, $14,190

66: Satoshi Kodaira, 286/+6, $14,058











































