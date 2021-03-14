Here's your printable 2021 NCAA men's tournament bracket

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert celebrates conference title. AP Photo/David Becker

March Madness is back.

The 2021 bracket is now out , with 68 teams playing for the biggest prize in college basketball.

Get your printable version below and start filling our your bracket for your March Madness pool.

After the 2020 NCAA men's tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2021 tournament is now officially set, with a field of 68 teams competing for the biggest prize in college basketball.

The 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament starts with the First Four games on Thursday, and then tips off with a full slate of 16 games on Friday. Between now and then, there's just a few days to get to work filling out your bracket with hopes of getting through the first weekend un-busted.

This year the four No. 1 seeds are Gonzaga (West), Baylor (South), Illinois (Midwest), and Michigan (East). The undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top overall seed in the tournament.

Click here for a printable bracket, via CBS Sports:

The bracket for the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament. CBSSports / Twitter

