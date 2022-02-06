Here's how some potential Giants NFL Draft targets performed in Senior Bowl

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett about to throw in Senior Bowl close up

New GM Joe Schoen went down to Alabama to soak in the Reese's Senior Bowl, and surely, he had his eyes on plenty of players.

Here's a quick look at how some of potentially new Giants performed on Saturday afternoon...

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Picket couldn't have asked for a better game, as he made the most of his playing time. He completed all six of his passes for 89 yards, and threw a touchdown.



Pickett could very well be the first QB taken off the board. Although Giants brass seems confident in Daniel Jones, Pickett may have Big Blue thinking a bit differently.

Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Sanders 2.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss with 41 total tackles this season. Here's a tackle for a big loss from Saturday:

Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

Likely's name didn't show up on the stat sheet, but did have this impressive block on a Sam Howell touchdown: