Here's how some potential Giants NFL Draft targets performed in Senior Bowl
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh PanthersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe Schoen
New GM Joe Schoen went down to Alabama to soak in the Reese's Senior Bowl, and surely, he had his eyes on plenty of players.
Here's a quick look at how some of potentially new Giants performed on Saturday afternoon...
Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
Picket couldn't have asked for a better game, as he made the most of his playing time. He completed all six of his passes for 89 yards, and threw a touchdown.
Pickett could very well be the first QB taken off the board. Although Giants brass seems confident in Daniel Jones, Pickett may have Big Blue thinking a bit differently.
Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders
Sanders 2.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss with 41 total tackles this season. Here's a tackle for a big loss from Saturday:
Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely
Likely's name didn't show up on the stat sheet, but did have this impressive block on a Sam Howell touchdown: