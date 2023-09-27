Here's how Polk County's top volleyball teams stack up just past season's midpoint

It didn't take long before it was evident that the top two high school volleyball teams in Polk County this season were going to be McKeel and Winter Haven. The Wildcats had a better record, but Winter Haven played a strong schedule and had won six straight matches over the Wildcats since 2008.

McKeel can claim the top spot at this point of the season after last week's competitive but decisive, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Winter Haven at home. The two teams will meet again next month.

"I'm trying to get these girls battle tested heading into the postseason," McKeel coach Nikki Krause-Urbina said.

Prior to playing Winter Haven, McKeel lost a five-setter to 7A Orlando Olympia after winning the first two sets and before winning the All Saints tournament over the weekend.

So, with McKeel's victory settling the top spot for now, here's how the top volleyball teams in Polk County stack up.

1 McKeel (15-3)

The Wildcats are tops on talent and depth. Mallorie Swartz (162 kills) and Mariana Kleinhenz (63 kills) are the outside hitters, giving McKeel a strong hitter when the other moves to the back row. Luci Lippelgoos (110) is perhaps the top middle in the county and Hope Kimsey (72 kills) is in the top four or five. Dublin Fitzgerald (87 kills) give setter Juleigh Urbina a strong option at right side when she is in the back row.

Urbina (447 kills) is the top setter in the county. The defense is done by committee with Swartz (94 digs), Sophia Burke (89 digs), Urbina (89 digs) and Kendal Orme (51 digs leading the way). The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, are currently the third seed in the region just behind No. 8 Alachua Santa Fe. The two likely could end up playing in the regional semifinals for the right to meet No. 2 Orlando Bishop Moore in the final.

2 Winter Haven (11-8)

The Blue Devils have played a tough schedule and are ranked just outside the top 20 in Class 7A and should maintain the No. 1 seed for the district tournament when it begins next month. Rylee Tanner, the beach volleyball player of the year last spring, is a player-of-the-year candidate as she leads the Blue Devils with 166 kills and is second with 124 digs. Emily Drier has 91 kills. Arianna Santos leads the defense with 131 digs. Winter Haven went from a 5-1 offense to a 6-2, replacing Tori Martin who graduated, with Kindyl Goff (204 assists) and Coryn Gilliam (192 assists).

3 Bartow (11-4)

The Yellow Jackets might win most improved team. They were 7-9 last season, but have been hot out of the gates this year. Ellison Saunders (99 kills) and Toniah Patterson (71 kills) provide a one-two punch on offense. Gracie Gibbs (44 kills) is strong as a middle blocker, and Cailey Fredericks (117 digs) leads the defense. Bartow currently is the top seed in 6A-7 but has yet to play No. 2-seed Lakeland. They meet on Oct. 2.

4 Lakeland (6-11)

Although the Dreadnaughts are under .500, they've played a solid schedule, mostly against out-of-county teams. They are 2-2 vs. Polk teams with wins over George Jenkins and Auburndale and losses to McKeel and Winter Haven. Senior Erin Miller (218 kills) is a player of the year candidate and is the favorite target of setter Caroline Mank (323 kills).

5 Lakeland Christian (10-4)

The Vikings, who were 12-9 last year, have won four in a row, including a big win over George Jenkins on Saturday. They play, however, in a strong district as they currently are the No. 4 seed behind Carrolwood Day, ranked No. 2 in 3A, Tampa Prep and Tampa Catholic. Mac Ash (113 kills) and Emerson Valenti (96 kills) lead the offensive attack, and Lillian Jacobs (181 digs) leads the defense.

6 George Jenkins (8-7)

The Eagles have won three of their past four matches to move above .500, losing to Lakeland Christian on Saturday. The Eagles have been balanced at the net with freshman Rhianna Burns (84 kills), senior Toniah Gallishaw (63 kills) and Synia Sybliss (61 kills). Elana McCall (154 digs) leads the back row.

7 Lake Gibson (8-6)

After consecutive losses to two of the top teams in the county, McKeel and Bartow, the Braves moved above .500 with wins over Auburndale and Lake Region. The Braves can boast a big win over Bartow in the second match of the season. Bailee Nelson leads with 124 kills, and Dakota Saunders has 90 kills. Freshman Peyton Hopkins has 195 assists, and Mya Matos has 254 digs.

8 All Saints (10-4)

The Saints, who were 15-12 last year, are in a battle with Tampa Bay HEAT for the No. 1 seed in 2A-10. They're coming off a runner-up finish in their tournament over the weekend, losing to McKeel in the final. Addison Lenderman (105 kills) and Leah Robles (82 kills) lead the Saints. Aubree Hummel leads the defense.

9 Frostproof (7-1)

The Bulldogs' only loss was to Hardee in a five-set thriller last Monday. They beat Hardee in five sets earlier in the season. Frostproof hasn't played a tough schedule but could be tested against Santa Fe Catholic on Thursday and against Lake Region next week. The Bulldogs needed five sets to beat Lake Region earlier in the season. Senior Hannah Ogburn lead the Bulldogs with 108 kills and 98 digs, and freshman Hannah Windham has 182 assists.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Here's how Polk's top volleyball rank with a month to go in the season