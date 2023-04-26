Here's Phoenix Suns' Western Conference semifinals schedule against Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns will play Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday at Denver against the No. 1 seed Nuggets.

The NBA released the conference semifinals schedule after the fourth-seeded Suns closed out their first-round series against the Clippers with a 136-130 Game 5 victory Tuesday at Footprint Center.

Game 1: Saturday in Denver, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Game 2: May 1 in Denver.

Game 3: May 5 in Phoenix.

Game 4: May 7 in Phoenix.

*Game 5: May 9 in Denver.

*Game 6: May 11 in Phoenix.

*Game 7: May 14 in Denver.

*If necessary

If the Hawks force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference first round, the Suns will play the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Saturday in Game 1.

If the Celtics close out the series in six games, the Suns-Nuggets series will start with Game 1 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

The Nuggets eliminated Minnesota, 112-109 in Tuesday’s Game 5 in Denver.

Two years ago, Phoenix swept Denver in the conference semifinals on its way to the 2021 NBA Finals.

