Here's Phoenix Suns' Western Conference semifinals schedule against Denver Nuggets
Phoenix Suns will play Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday at Denver against the No. 1 seed Nuggets.
The NBA released the conference semifinals schedule after the fourth-seeded Suns closed out their first-round series against the Clippers with a 136-130 Game 5 victory Tuesday at Footprint Center.
Game 1: Saturday in Denver, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Game 2: May 1 in Denver.
Game 3: May 5 in Phoenix.
Game 4: May 7 in Phoenix.
*Game 5: May 9 in Denver.
*Game 6: May 11 in Phoenix.
*Game 7: May 14 in Denver.
*If necessary
More: The Republic's writers explain what Suns must do to win Game 1 vs. Nuggets
If the Hawks force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference first round, the Suns will play the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Saturday in Game 1.
If the Celtics close out the series in six games, the Suns-Nuggets series will start with Game 1 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Nuggets eliminated Minnesota, 112-109 in Tuesday’s Game 5 in Denver.
Two years ago, Phoenix swept Denver in the conference semifinals on its way to the 2021 NBA Finals.
More: Kevin Durant praises Devin Booker's 'spiritual' third quarter, but bench questions linger for Suns
Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.
Support local journalism. Start your online subscription
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When will the Suns play next? Here's the Denver Nuggets series schedule