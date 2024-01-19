Here's the pay for new Georgia football assistant Travaris Robinson

The total pay for the latest hire for the Georgia football coaching staff was released Friday by the school.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson will make $1.3 million annually, according to information obtained in an open records request.

Robinson replaces Will Muschamp as one of Kirby Smart’s 10 on-field assistants.

More: New era at Alabama is also a new chapter for SEC rival Georgia football under Kirby Smart

More: 'We need to do better': Georgia football ranks last in FBS in latest NCAA graduation rates

Muschamp was paid $857,000 last year as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, but he’s returning to an analyst role. Muschamp's salary in 2024 will be $50,000.

Robinson was paid an $800,000 annual salary last year at Alabama as cornerbacks coach, according to USA Today Sports’ salary survey.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer reportedly made a run to keep Robinson after Georgia announced his hire by talking with him about becoming defensive coordinator, but Robinson chose to stick with Georgia.

Georgia has another new secondary coach in defensive backs coach Donte Williams who was hired from Southern Cal and coached with the Bulldogs for the Orange Bowl win. Williams is being paid $825,000 annually.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football releases pay for assistant coach Travaris Robinson