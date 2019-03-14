Here's how Patriots wide receiver depth chart looks after Ellington and Harris signings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots had been quiet on the free-agency front, but they've made a pair of wide receiver splashes in the last couple days.

First, they re-signed Phillip Dorsett to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old tallied 32 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns last season in New England.

They followed up by signing Bruce Ellington to a one-year deal on Thursday. Ellington spent four games with the Lions and three with the Texans in 2018 and was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that has nagged him throughout his young career. The 27-year-old tallied 31 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown last season.

Shortly after the Ellington signing came word of the addition of free-agent receiver Maurice Harris, 26, 6-foot-3, who caught 28 passes for 304 yards last season for the Washington Redskins.

But even after bringing back Dorsett and signing Ellington, the Pats may still have some work to do at the wide receiver position. Here's an updated look at their wide receiver depth:

Now that Dorsett has decided to return, it will be interesting to see if Chris Hogan follows suit after spending three seasons with the Patriots. Hogan has been linked to the New York Giants.

The versatile Cordarrelle Patterson won't be making a comeback as the receiver/special teamer/running back agreed to a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

