Here's when the Patriots will wear their alternate home jerseys in 2019

The New England Patriots will break out their alternate home uniforms three times during the 2019 season.

According to the Patriots Twitter account, they'll wear the navy blue alternates on Oct. 10 vs. the New York Giants, Oct. 27 vs. the Cleveland Browns, and Dec. 8 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

As nice as those uniforms are, we can't help but wonder when the old-school Pat Patriot unis will return, if ever due to the NFL's one helmet shell" rule.

The Patriots head off to Buffalo this weekend to take on the 3-0 Bills. They'll follow with a matchup vs. the Redskins before heading back home for the 2019 debut of the alternate uniforms against the Giants in Week 6.

