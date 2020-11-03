Here's Patriots star Stephon Gilmore's reaction to NFL trade deadline

Here's Patriots star Stephon Gilmore's reaction to trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL trade deadline came and went without the New England Patriots trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The two-time first team All-Pro selection was the subject of trade speculation and rumors over the last few weeks as the Patriots continued to lose games.

The Patriots did make one move -- reportedly acquiring wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick -- before the deadline, but Gilmore won't be going anywhere until at least the offseason.

What was Gilmore's reaction to Tuesday's lack of movement?

Here's what he told longtime reporter Josina Anderson:

Just spoke to #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore who had no worries throughout the trade deadline. Gilmore said he had, "no thoughts really" on trade scuttlebutt today. He added, "I'm happy and blessed" and feels "fine...no difference" after his bout with CoVID19. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2020

The Patriots didn't have to move Gilmore before the trade deadline.

He's still under contract for another year, so the team can revisit any trade talks from the last few days/weeks over the offseason or before the 2021 trade deadline.

Gilmore is 30 years old but still one of the league's best cornerbacks. He's tallied one interception, one forced fumble, two passes defensed and 15 tackles in six games for the Patriots in 2020.