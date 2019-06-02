Here's when Patriots will receive Super Bowl LIII championship rings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots will celebrate their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams with a special event this week hosted by owner Robert Kraft where the team's newest championships rings will be given out to players, coaches and staff.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the details Sunday.

The RSVPs are in, and it should be a packed Kraft house this Thursday when Super Bowl rings are issued, a highly anticipated private event that brings the champions together one final time.

This type of ceremony has become a familiar scene for the Patriots, who have won three of the last five Super Bowls and six overall since 2001.

It's going to be an extra special night for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who will receive his sixth Super Bowl ring, the most of any player in NFL history. He previously was tied with former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys legend Charles Haley with five.

The unveiling of the new Super Bowl rings won't be the last championship celebration for the Patriots. They will reveal their Super Bowl LIII banner at Gillette Stadium in a special pre-game ceremony before the team's Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in September. Gillette Stadium is all ready for the occasion, too.

