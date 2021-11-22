Here's what Patriots QB Mac Jones thought of Cam Newton's first start of 2021

Here's what Mac Jones thought of Cam Newton's first start of 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers came in Week 10, but he made his first start at quarterback of the 2021 NFL season during Sunday's Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team.

The veteran quarterback played well, completing 77.8 percent (21-for-27) of his passes for 189 yards with yards two touchdown and zero interceptions. He also ran for 46 yards (4.6 per carry) and a rushing touchdown.

Unfortunately for Newton, his performance wasn't enough to lift the Panthers to victory as Washington earned a 27-21 win.

One of Newton's former teammates, New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones, watched the Panthers quarterback from afar Sunday afternoon and was impressed with his outing.

Mac Jones, on @MerloniFauria, said he watched Cam Newton play this weekend:



"He played great in that game. I know he's enjoying it. He's out there having fun being himself... When he was out there, he did a great job." — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 22, 2021

Jones and the Patriots had the day off Sunday after they beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 in their Week 11 matchup on Thursday night.

The Patriots beat the Panthers in Week 9, but Newton had not yet signed with Carolina at that point.

Both quarterbacks will play an important role in whether their teams reach the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots are in a nice spot with Jones as the first-place team in the AFC East. The Panthers are 10th in the NFC but only a half-game out of the last two wild card spots. If Newton keeps playing at the level he's shown in his first two appearances with the Panthers, they should have a good shot at getting in.